Mark Allan, St Modwen

The chief executive of property developer St Modwen is Mark Allan. He replaced Bill Oliver who retired after 16 years on the St Modwen board. He was previously the head of specialist student accommodation developer Unite and before that he was with KPMG. St Modwen has a property portfolio worth more £1.5 billion. The company has a significant number of development projects reaching completion including Swansea University's £450 million Bay Campus. At Longbridge, it is carrying out a £1 billion regeneration project around the newly created Longbridge town centre. St Modwen is also continuing with its ten-year, £150 million redevelopment of the Goodyear site in Wolverhampton where 600 homes are being built.

Eamonn Burns, Seddon

Eamonn Burns is Midlands regional director for fast-growing construction company Seddon which has its regional office on the Birmingham Business Park and another office in Stoke-on-Trent. Based in Bolton, its Midlands business is a major contributor to the firm's turnover. Appointed in September 2014, he was previously operations director at Wilmott Dixon where he was responsible for the growth of the company's Birmingham Housing Unit into a business with a turnover of £55 million. Seddon has been carrying out the redevelopment of the centre of Mere Green, as well as a new comprehensive school in Tatenhill, near Burton-on-Trent.

Simon Clarke, St Modwen

Simon Clarke takes an active part in the running of Longbridge-based St Modwen, the development company founded by his late father Sir Stan Clarke. The firm has a property portfolio worth more £1.5 billion and has a significant number of development projects reaching completion including Swansea University's £450 million Bay Campus. At Longbridge, it has been carrying out a £1 billion regeneration project around the newly created town centre. St Modwen is also continuing with its ten-year, £150 million redevelopment of the Goodyear site in Wolverhampton where 600 homes are being built.

Dennis Curran, Barhale

Dennis Curran is the founder of Walsall-based Barhale which has grown to become one of the UK's largest privately owned, civil engineering and infrastructure specialists. He remains as the company's chairman. Mr Curran began his career as a tunneller before using his experience to found Barhale in 1980. One of the business's first jobs was tunnelling work at St Katherine's Dock in London. Last year, it won the £300 million Severn Trent Water Birmingham Resilience Water contract, ensuring that Birmingham gets a reliable water supply.

Tony Gallagher, Gallagher UK

Tony Gallagher sold his Warwick-based strategic land business - Gallagher Estates - for £525 million early this year. The business - one of the largest of its kind in the UK - was acquired by a London housing association. Mr Gallagher plans to use the cash generated by the sale to build up a valuable private rented sector operation in London and other UK cities. The sale did not include Tony Gallagher's retail and property investment and development business - Gallagher Developments - which continues to acquire and develop prime commercial land. Mr Gallagher has spent more than three decades accumulating land and property assets ranging from retail parks, housing plots and industrial sites. The result is a vast land bank under development throughout the UK as well as a large retail park investment portfolio.

Jonathan Goring, Lovell

Jonathan Goring is managing director of Tamworth-based affordable housebuilders Lovell. The company is a specialist in residential development and social housing, having been in the business for more than 40 years. The firm has regional offices throughout the UK and is a subsidiary of construction and regeneration group Morgan Sindall. Lovell employs 900 people in the UK and is working closely with The Riverside Group to deliver major housing projects in the Midlands and North. Jonathan Goring replaced Stewart Davenport who has retired. He joined Lovell from Laing O'Rourke where he was head of major projects.

Ian Harrabin, Complex Development Projects

Ian Harrabin owns, and is managing director of, Complex Development Projects, a business which works on difficult urban regeneration schemes. Projects include Far Gosford Street, in Coventry, which is being turned into the city's "Bohemian Quarter" and the former Stuart Crystal factory in Stourbridge. The operation also has projects in Bristol and Bedford. Mr Harrabin is also a director of the Coventry City of Culture Trust and the Historic Coventry Trust.

Patrick Headon, Wolseley

Patrick Headon is managing director of Wolseley, the world's leading specialist distributor of heating and plumbing products. The Jersey-registered company, which has its UK office in Leamington Spa, employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Mr Headon was appointed managing director in 2015, having previously been managing director of Wolseley Central Europe. Before he joined Wolseley in 2012, he was chief executive at Swiss clothing brand Switcher. Mr Headon also served as business development manager with eBay.

Rupert Mucklow, A&J Mucklow

Rupert Mucklow's industrial property group has a stock market valuation of well over £300 million. As chairman of Cradley Heath-based A&J Mucklow Group - one of the region's leading industrial property companies - he has overseen impressive growth. Founded in 1933, the firm began life as a house builder but in the 1960s - having gone public in 1962 - moved away from homes and concentrated on investing in and developing industrial, commercial and retail property. The company is still very much a family business with the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the company's founders holding shares.

Prof John Nolan, Construction Industry Council

John Nolan is chairman of the Construction Industry Council, the body which represents various organisations in the construction industry. He is a past president of the Institution of Structural Engineers and is a fellow of both the ISE and the Institution of Civil Engineers. He is a visiting professor of innovation at the University of Birmingham. A chartered engineer, he has more than 40 years of experience in the construction industry, having started his career as a contractor. He steps down as chairman of the Construction Industry Council next June. He is a trustee of the Bournville Village Trust and a former player and coach at Moseley Rugby Club.

Roy Richardson, Richardsons

The Richardson family is probably best known for the Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Brierley Hill but the company's reach goes far wider than that with projects and joint ventures across Europe and North America. Richardsons has been developing real estate for six decades. The company was founded more than 60 years ago by the Black Country's most famous twins - Roy, aged 86, and the late Don Richardson. Don died in September 2007, aged 77, bringing an end to the legendary partnership of Don and his younger twin Roy. The business is now run by the second generation - Lee, Carl and Martyn Richardson. They have committed to buy a stake in Manchester property developer Ask, being disposed of by troubled group Carillion.

Nigel Waldron, Power Minerals

Nigel Waldron is managing director of ash and industrial minerals supplier Power Minerals. He has more than 35 years experience in the electricity generation industry. He co-founded Hargreaves Coal Combustion Products in 2010 and became managing director of the newly named Power Minerals when the business was acquired by German company STEAG Power Minerals. He began his career as an apprentice with the Central Electricity Generating Board.