Andrew Cleaves, Birmingham MET

Andrew Cleaves is principal and chief executive of Birmingham Metropolitan College and is board director lead for skills on the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership. BMet is one of the largest education and training providers in the UK with four colleges across Birmingham and the Black Country. He chairs the Employment Skills Board and sits on the boards of the National College for High Speed Rail and Birmingham City University. He was international development director at National Express and managing director of that company's coach division. Before that, he was managing director of Tube Lines, working to improve services on the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly London Underground lines.

Antony Greaves, BIMM

Antony Greaves is a music industry veteran who has worked with the likes of U2 and Coldplay. He has been appointed as the first principal of the £4 million British and Irish Modern Music Institute which has just opened its doors in Digbeth. He was previously technical manager at the Mayfair Recording Studios where he worked with Robbie Williams and Amy Winehouse. He is also a guitarist and songwriter. BIMM offers degree courses covering instruments, songwriting and music production.

Kamal Hanif OBE, Waverley School

Kamal Hanif - chief executive at Waverley Education Foundation - has turned around Waverley school, where he is executive head teacher, to the point that it appeared in the top 100 most-improved schools in England. He became one of the youngest headteachers in the country when he was appointed aged just 33. Mr Hanif received an OBE for his services to education in 2012. He has a Masters degree in education management from the University of Lincoln and a BSc in chemistry and computer science from Leicester De Montfort University.

Baroness Estelle Morris, Birmingham Education Partnership

Former Education Secretary and teacher Estelle Morris - now Baroness Morris of Yardley - heads up the Birmingham Education Partnership - charged with improving performance at the city's schools. Baroness Morris was Yardley MP from 1992 to 2005. The Birmingham Education Partnership has an £11.7 million improvement budget to invest in struggling schools including those affected by the Trojan Horse scandal. She is chairman of the Council of Goldsmiths and a trustee of the Poetry Archive

Sally Taylor, SR Taylor Education Consultancy

Sally Taylor runs the SR Taylor Education Consultancy advising on coaching, safeguarding children and training delivery. She was interim chief executive of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership and interim head of education and learning for Warwickshire County Council. She is a former director of education and commissioning for Birmingham City Council. She has education experience as a former secondary school headteacher and was assistant director for education at Oxfordshire County Council. Ms Taylor holds a masters in education from the Open University and a degree in sociology from the University of London.

Louise Teboul, Common Purpose

Common Purpose runs leadership development programmes in cities across the world to enable people to work together to solve common problems. Louise Teboul is the operations director for Common Purpose in the Midlands and a member of the senior management team. An ex-PR professional, she designs and delivers courses for senior and emerging leaders and many of Birmingham's key public sector organisations and major employers use her courses to develop their staff. She ran the first Common Purpose Leadership Masterclass outside London.