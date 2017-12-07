Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Anderson, Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank's presence in Birmingham has grown massively over recent years, with hundreds of front-office staff moved from London. It occupies two offices in Brindleyplace which house a trading floor, a wealth management team, asset management and legal, HR and finance staff. Mr Anderson is managing director of the Midlands team. He moved to Birmingham in 2015, having spent 19 years in London, largely involved with financial derivatives markets. He is a lover of art and photography and judges the Deutsche Bank Awards for Creative Enterprise.

Pauline Biddle, Deloitte

Pauline Biddle became Deloitte's Midlands practice senior partner in 2015. Deloitte in the Midlands employs more than 700 staff in offices in Birmingham and Nottingham. She joined the firm in 2002 and was made a partner three years later. She has worked in audit, consulting and corporate finance and has led in many high-profile deals. Ms Biddle sits on the Deloitte national board of partners and also headed the firm's UK Aerospace and Defence Industry Group.

Graeme Chaplin, Bank of England

Graeme Chaplin is the Bank of England's agent for the West Midlands and Oxfordshire, appointed in 2008, having previously been deputy agent for North West England. He has experience in banking supervision, economic analysis and financial stability monitoring. He joined the Bank of England in 1992 and has held a number of senior roles. His primary role is to assess economic and financial conditions affecting business in the area and report back to the Bank's Threadneedle Street headquarters, acting as the bank's eyes and ears in the Midlands. He has recently been briefing Greater Birmingham Chamber members on monetary policy and the state of the economy.

Karl Edge, KPMG

Karl Edge is the Midlands regional chair of KPMG and Birmingham office senior partner and also a non-executive member of the KPMG UK board. He has more than 25 years of experience working in industrial markets including automotive, construction and house building. He has been instrumental in developing KPMG's client programme to help local businesses and was previously senior partner in KPMG's Milton Keynes and Watford offices, having joined the firm in 1991.

Craig Errington, Wesleyan

Craig Errington is group chief executive of Colmore Circus-based Wesleyan. He was awarded the Director of the Year title in the Institute of Directors awards in 2011. He joined Wesleyan in 1999 and was appointed to its board three years later. Mr Errington was appointed chief executive in 2005 and is also chairman of Wesleyan's executive committee. He is chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority's smaller business practitioner panel.

Matt Hammond, PwC

Matt Hammond is regional chairman of the Midlands practice of PwC and senior partner for the Birmingham office which is based in Cornwall Street. He leads a team of more than 1,600 specialists from offices in Birmingham, East Midlands and Milton Keynes. He joined PwC in 1996 in the firm's western region and moved to the Midlands in 2005, becoming a partner the following year. He has led the firm's business recovery team and the deals team, working with high-profile clients. Among other assignments, he lead the restructuring and sale of engineering group Caparo's steel and automotive divisions. Mr Hammond holds a degree in business administration and management from Cardiff University.

Andrew Harrison, RBS

Andrew Harrison is managing director of the Midlands and East region of RBS and Natwest corporate and commercial banking operations, a post he has held since 2014. Working out of RBS's Birmingham office, he was previously regional managing director of RBS's corporate and institutional banking business in the region and before that worked with the bank's energy and infrastructure business. He spent three years as head of the bank's healthcare sector team.

Paul Lynam, Secure Trust Bank

Paul Lynam is the chief executive of the Shirley-based Secure Trust Bank. Before joining Secure Trust in 2010, he spent 22 years working for Natwest and RBS. He was managing director of banking, running RBS/Natwest's SME banking business across the UK. He also spent four years as managing director of Lombard North Central, running the largest asset finance and leasing business in Europe. He chairs the British Bankers' Association Challenge Bank Panel and the Association of Corporate Treasurers and is also a director of Arbuthnot Banking Group.

Ray O'Donoghue, Barclays

Ray O'Donoghue is managing director for the Midlands region of Barclays Bank. He joined Barclays in 1980, working in Birmingham, before taking up posts in London, Shrewsbury, Spain and Gibraltar. He returned to the Midlands in 1998 to set up the corporate banking team and became regional managing director ten years later.

Ian Stuart, HSBC UK

As the first chief executive of HSBC UK - the hived off ring-fenced business which will look after consumer, small business and wealth management operations - Ian Stuart is overseeing the move of the bank's head office staff from London to Birmingham. Major UK banks are being forced to turn their retail operations into stand-alone entities. Mr Stuart was previously head of commercial banking for HSBC and before that was managing director of corporate banking at Barclays. He began his banking career aged 16 when he left school to work in a Highland branch of the Bank of Scotland. HSBC's new Birmingham headquarters will look after 17 million retail and corporate customers.

Guy Thompson, S&U

S&U is one of the UK's leading niche specialist finance providers. Founded in Birmingham in 1938, the Solihull-based company includes motor finance operation Advantage Finance of which Guy Thompson is managing director. He joined the group in 1999 with a strong track record in the finance and motor sectors. He previously held senior positions at Welcome Financial Services and Warranty Holdings.