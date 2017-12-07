Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prof David Bailey, Aston Business School

David Bailey, professor of industry at Aston Business School, is an expert on economic restructuring, the automotive industry and industrial policy. As such he is an oft-quoted columnist, media commentator and author on key business issues, particularly those relating to the Midlands and the automotive sector. He has acted as a special advisor to the House of Commons Select Committee on the West Midlands and has undertaken European-funded research on attracting foreign investment to innovative industrial projects and clusters. He has worked on a Department of Business Innovation and Skills project to develop a framework to assist LEPs respond to economic shocks and restructuring.

Alec Cameron, Aston University

Alec Cameron became vice-chancellor and chief executive of Aston University in September 2016. Before that, he was deputy vice-chancellor (education) at the University of Western Australia. He was previously a member of the Australian Business Deans Council and the driving force behind the Australian School of Business. A Rhodes scholar, he holds a doctorate in robotics from the University of Oxford and a masters in the management of technology from New York University. He is a member of Midlands Innovation, a world-class research and innovation partnership between the region's leading universities. He is a board member of Innovation Birmingham.

Prof Stuart Croft, University of Warwick

Stuart Croft is vice-chancellor and president of the University of Warwick. He was appointed to the post early in 2016 after spending three years as the university's provost. Before moving to Warwick, he was professor of international relations and head of the school of social sciences at the University of Birmingham. His research topics have included links between Britishness and jihadism and security governance. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and a former president of the British International Studies Association.

Prof Scott Davidson, Newman University

Scott Davidson was appointed vice-chancellor of Newman University in January. Before that, he was deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Lincoln. He has also held positions as director of Hull Law School and senior positions at a number of law schools in New Zealand. A Cambridge law graduate, he was awarded a Doctor of Laws from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand. Mr Davidson has written or co-authored 13 books focussing mainly on international law, human rights and the law of the sea and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Sir David Eastwood, University of Birmingham

Lancashire-born Professor Sir David Eastwood has been vice-chancellor of the University of Birmingham since 2009. Before that, he was chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council for England and vice-chancellor of the University of East Anglia. He was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands in 2012 and awarded a knighthood for services to higher education in 2014. Oxford educated, he is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society and academic specialism is 18th and 19th century British and American politics.

Prof Craig Jackson, Birmingham City University

Professor Craig Jackson is head of the psychology department in Birmingham City University's school of social sciences. As a professor of occupational health psychology, he is an expert on the effect of work and workplaces on people's physical and psychological well-being. He also researches the relationship between work and crime and has provided input to numerous TV documentaries on the subject. Mr Jackson is an honorary senior lecturer at the Institute of Occupational and Environmental Medicine at the University of Birmingham and is a consultant to several companies and organisations including Shell, Rolls-Royce, the NHS and RoSPA. He is former editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Rural Psychology.

Prof John Latham, Coventry University

Professor John Latham, vice-chancellor of Coventry University, is a double graduate of the university and has a background in information technology and telecommunications. He worked in the private sector, including Jaguar Cars and BT, and is a board member of Innovate UK and the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Mr Latham is an advisory board member of the National Growth Board, the Design Council and Universities UK.

Prof Ray Linforth, University College Birmingham

Ray Linforth is vice-chancellor and principal at University College Birmingham in Summer Row. He has been with the college since 1988 and was previously its chief executive. Mr Linforth is also chairman of the governors at Aston Manor Academy. The university was originally the renowned Birmingham College of Food and Domestic Arts but became simply University College Birmingham in 2007 to reflect the breadth of courses offered. The university has premises in Newhall Street and a postgraduate centre in George Street with more than 5,000 students.

Sir Terry Morgan, National College for High Speed Rail

Sir Terry Morgan is chairman of the National College for High Speed Rail which, as well as its Birmingham base, has a facility on Doncaster's Lakeside Campus. Up to 2,000 apprentices will be trained at the college which will develop the rail and infrastructure engineers of the future. Sir Terry is a former Land Rover and Royal Ordnance managing director and is also chairman of Crossrail, Ricardo, and London City Airport and a trustee of the Crossrail Art Foundation. He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Institution of Engineering and Technology and the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Clair Mowbray, National College for High Speed Rail

Clair Mowbray was appointed chief executive of the Birmingham-based National College for High Speed Rail at Birmingham Science Park Aston in October last year after spending two years as project director. She has a background in strategic consultancy and project management in the public and private sectors. She graduated in sociology and social policy from Cardiff University and has a post-graduate diploma in social research and a post-graduate certificate in management. Her current role involves leading the development of the rail college, creating high-level technical skills training programmes to meet the demands of the high speed rail and infrastructure sectors.

Prof Philip Plowden, Birmingham City University

Professor Philip Plowden became vice-chancellor of Birmingham City University in August, having previously been deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Derby. Before that, he spent 20 years at Northumbria University where he was dean of the school of law. Oxford educated, he practiced as a barrister specialising in human rights and public law.He is a member of the Law Society's education and training committee and his academic research interests include criminal law and practice, legal education and privacy law. Outside of the law, he is an American football fan and a computer gamer.