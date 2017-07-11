Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Post's website has undergo a overhaul and today is now sporting a new look.

Readers will still be able to find news stories reporting on the city's business, politics, arts and civic affairs.

But the new website adapts itself better to how readers are viewing it.

Whether you are on a PC, Mac or laptop, or using a mobile or tablet device, everything will fit nicely onto your screen along with faster-loading pages.

The photographs have grown too while picture galleries can now be scrolled through all on one page and the video player also loads much more quickly.

