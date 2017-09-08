Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Post held its Autumn Pairs golf tournament in association with LDV.

The event took place at Hollywood Golf Club and was a great success, with around 70 local businesses taking part.

Despite a rainy start to the day the atmosphere was great as sun graced the first tee-off and four hours later we had our lucky winners.

John Smith and Richard Ferris, of Kings Heath Demolition Ltd, were the proud winners of two flights to any destination in the world courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

Also joining us on the day were Signature Hole Experience which filmed all of the (failed) attempts to score a hole-in-one on the 10th, Be The Star Posters which photographed everyone and created some great posters of all players, and Tricky Rob who treated us to an incredibly impressive performance.

Joe Byrne, commercial sales manager for LDV, and snooker legend Willie Thorne presented all the prizes and both expressed their support for the event which wouldn’t have been made possible without the help of our partners.

Joe said: “We were delighted to support the Birmingham Post’s Autumn Pairs challenge and found it’s a fantastic opportunity to bring businesses together and to let everyone know that LDV are back bigger and better.”

If you would like to be involved in future Birmingham Post corporate days please register your interest by emailing Andy George on andy.george@trinitymirror.com.