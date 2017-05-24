Birmingham Post Business Awards 2017: Seven top companies reveal why they are sponsoring our awards

This year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards have attracted a wealth of top sponsors from some of the most successful companies in the West Midlands.

Their support helps us to ensure that our awards honour the most deserved firms which are making a the best contribution to the city’s economy and development.

Here we introduce seven of the 13 categories sponsors who each reveal why they are supporting BPBA 2107:

Excellence in Science & Technology Award, sponsored by HSBC

Mark Lupton, Area Director, Greater Birmingham

Each year we look forward to the Birmingham Post Business Awards because they celebrate all that is best about our region.

It is inspirational to hear about the strength, range and ambitions of Midlands’ companies – their importance locally and to the UK as a whole.

We wish all those involved in the 2017 awards the very best of luck.

Export Award, sponsored by Birmingham Airport

Paul Kehoe, CEO

Birmingham Airport is delighted to be sponsoring the export category at the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The export category aligns perfectly with Birmingham Airport as it celebrates local companies that have demonstrated excellence in international trading.

So far this year we have already smashed the 12m passenger mark and 2017 is shaping up to be an incredibly busy year – welcoming back BA, Jet2.com joining us along with bmi regional operating unserved routes to Nuremberg, Gothenburg and Graz.

With over 50 airlines operating 140 direct destinations, and a possible 300 onward connections worldwide, there are huge opportunities for local companies which export. We look forward to judging the entrants and finding a worthy winner.

Business Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Birmingham City University

Dr Dawn Albery, Head of Birmingham City Business School

Birmingham City University is delighted to be sponsoring the Business Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2017 Birmingham Post Business Awards.

At Birmingham City Business School we’re focused on giving our students the building blocks they need to be successful business entrepreneurs, giving them the confidence, know-how and skills to think and act innovatively in a competitive landscape.

We’ll be looking for nominees who have that drive for innovation and creativity in what they do and who have shown they are willing and able to think beyond conventional wisdom.

We look forward to seeing some fantastic nominations for this award and are hoping it will be a difficult decision to select the final award winner.

Excellence in Manufacturing Award, sponsored by Browne Jacobson

Mike Stace, Corporate Partner

The Birmingham Post Business Awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the importance of local businesses in driving forward the economy and supporting the community.

As well as recognising and applauding success, these awards can act as an important catalyst to deliver further growth as well as being an inspiration for others.

For that reason we are proud to be part of an initiative that celebrates the passion, quality and diversity of companies in the region and would like to wish all involved in the 2017 awards the very best of luck.

Sales & Marketing Award, sponsored by Janine Edwards Wealth Management Ltd, Principal Partner Practise of St. James’s Place Wealth Management

It is an enormous privilege for myself and my team to be intimately involved in such a high profile event as the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

I strongly believe that our best companies deserve real recognition and these awards are the perfect way to go about it.

There is much to be learnt from the successful companies and, by celebrating their accomplishments; we will incentivise others to follow in their footsteps.

My own philosophy centres on establishing trust and building valuable, long term relationships and so I see these awards as a wonderful opportunity to encourage a strong, tightly knit Birmingham business community that works in the interests of everybody.

• Janine Edwards Wealth Management Ltd, Principal Partner Practice, St. James’s Place Wealth Management

The Partner represents only St. James’s Place Wealth Management plc (which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) for the purpose of advising solely on the Group’s wealth management products and services, more details of which are set out on the Group’s website at www.sjp.co.uk/products . The title ‘Partner’ is the marketing term used to describe St. James’s Place representatives.

Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Jerroms

Mark Eden, Director

We are delighted to be supporting the Birmingham Post Business Awards and their celebration of the businesses and people of Birmingham.

The best businesses realise the inextricable link between the working and personal lives of those connected with their business and they work hard to have a greater positive impact on their people, the local community and surroundings.

We are proud to be sponsoring the Small Business of the Year Award. Small businesses are the bedrock of our economy and a lot of Birmingham’s vibrancy and innovative flair can be attributed to them.

This award recognises their contribution and success over the past year and rewards those that constantly strive to be the best they can be.

Retail Business of the Year, sponsored by Inspirational Birmingham

Sales Director Sophia Hayes

Inspirational Birmingham is delighted to be involved with the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

We are dedicated to celebrating the very best businesses that Birmingham has to offer and these awards are another perfect opportunity to do so.

The region is so diverse and there are so many examples of true business excellence across all industries.

Having worked with businesses from in and around Birmingham we have felt first-hand the strength of the community spirit that buzzes from business to business.

The awards benefit businesses directly, they boost morale and therefore increase productivity and drive amongst each and every employee.