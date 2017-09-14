Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commodities group Liberty House is the latest high-profile name to support the 2017 Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The company is sponsoring the Professional Services category at this year's awards which takes place on Wednesday October 18 at the ICC.

Liberty House Group is a leading UK business with expertise across commodities, metals recycling, aluminium, steel and engineering products and services.

Chief executive Douglas Dawson said: "We are extremely proud to be associated with the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

"Our business had humble beginnings and therefore we know first-hand the amount of hard work it takes to create a successful company.

"The nominees at these awards have achieved great things and worked tirelessly to be where they are today."

The Professional Services Award recognises a company's dedication to providing service excellence, business growth, innovation, technology and encouraging training and personal development.

Mr Dawson added: "We understand the importance of providing an unrivalled service to clients.

"Such is our own dedication to service excellence, we have formed successful relationships with businesses in demanding sectors including automotive, aerospace, defence, motorsport, agriculture, construction and health and medical to name but a few.

"The category is set to be very competitive but we are looking forward to toasting the Professional Services award winner on the night."

Liberty House Group joins an impressive list of category sponsors including HSBC, Birmingham Airport, Colmore Tang, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Jaguar Land Rover and Birmingham City University among others.

There are 13 different award categories to be handed out on the night including Company of the Year and prizes for sectors such as creative and manufacturing.

How you can join BPBA 2017

The Birmingham Post Business Awards take place at the ICC in Broad Street on Wednesday 18 October with the Prosecco reception starting proceedings at 6.30pm.

For full information regarding the awards, please visit www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk.

Alternatively, please contact Victoria Perry at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 852 927 or email vperry@championsukplc.com to enquire about any remaining sponsorship opportunities.