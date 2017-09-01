Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Post Business Awards is the highlight of the autumnal business calendar with individuals, businesses and organisations coming together with one common interest - to raise a toast to business success.

The awards are being backed by numerous supporters including headline sponsor HSBC and category sponsors such as Browne Jacobson, Jaguar Land Rover, Ricoh Arena and Birmingham Airport to name but a few.

Adding to this line-up is Janine Edwards who is sponsoring the Sales and Marketing category.

Janine, who has 30 years' experience in the wealth management industry, is a principal partner of St James's Place Wealth Management.

St James's Place is a FTSE 100 company delivering financial advice to individuals, trustees and businesses.

Janine gets involved with business awards such as these around the East and West Midlands and was perfectly placed to explain why the awards have gained her support once again.

She said: "It is an enormous privilege for my team and I to be supporting such a high-profile event as the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

"We strongly believe that our best companies deserve real recognition and these awards are the perfect way to go about it.

"Local businesses have shown fantastic resilience in recent years and our most successful companies serve as examples to us all as Birmingham prospers.

"There will be serious competition as we have a number of outstanding businesses in Birmingham which demonstrate innovation and imagination."

Janine said of the category: "The Sales and Marketing category celebrates a business that has performed outstandingly throughout the year.

"The judges will be looking for a company which has developed a strong business presence with proof of certain accomplishments such as strong market share, economic turn around and innovative approach to marketing.

"All of these elements are crucial to a successful business and we are looking forward to seeing those who are nominated."

She continued by praising the close-knit community that is Birmingham, adding: "I will do my best to get right behind any initiative that promotes unity and helps breed confidence.

"If we can demonstrate, and celebrate, exactly what is possible, then it will serve us all extremely well.

"My philosophy centres on establishing trust and building valuable, long-term relationships.

"I therefore see these awards as a wonderful opportunity to encourage a strong, tightly knit Birmingham business community that works in the interests of others."

It seems the future of St. James's Place is firmly cemented too, with Janine outlining just some of the future plans for the firm.

She said: "As we have all noticed over the last few years, the economy is now on a firmer footing than it has been on for a long time.

"For businesses like St James's Place, and for our clients in turn, that kind of stability is always good news and we will work hard to make the most of the positive environment.

"With Brexit negotiations happening over the next two years, many clients are of course concerned how this may affect them.

"At St James's Place Wealth Management, we will always look to make the most of any opportunity and work closely with our clients to ensure they get the best results whatever the climate.

"With changes in income tax, corporation tax, pension rules and inheritance tax, business owners have never needed more help than they do now."

How you can join BPBA 2017

The Birmingham Post Business Awards take place at the ICC in Broad Street on Wednesday 18 October with the Prosecco reception starting proceedings at 6.30pm.

For full information regarding the awards, please visit www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk.

Alternatively, please contact Victoria Perry at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 852 927 or email vperry@championsukplc.com.

