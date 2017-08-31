Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year the Not-for-Profit Organisation award at the Birmingham Post Business Awards 2017 has the support of not one but two sponsors.

West Midlands publication Inspirational Birmingham magazine and telecommunications provider Arden Group are both extending their support to the worthy category.

Arden Group, whose services include unified communications, managed IT services, cloud technology and security and analytics, is headed up by managing director Nigel Walker.

Mr Walker spoke highly of the awards and of the responsibility that lies with businesses to get involved with events of this kind.

He said: "We believe it's important for businesses to support one another to help create an environment in which we can all thrive.

"Knowing how challenging it can be to make a success of a company, the wider business community recognises the importance of coming together and celebrating our achievements.

"Events like the Birmingham Post Business Awards make this possible, providing a platform which inspires individuals and helps leaders form a standard to which businesses in the community can strive."

The thought was echoed by Sophia Hayes who is sales director of Inspirational Birmingham magazine.

Inspirational Birmingham features articles across a range of categories from beauty, health and lifestyle to travel and business and reaches a readership of more than 75,000.

Ms Hayes added: "The Birmingham Post Business Awards are important in ensuring local businesses know they have the support of the region behind them.

"The celebration and reward these awards provide boosts morale and subsequently drives teams and businesses forward - something that is fundamental to a business' longevity."

While there are 13 categories up for grabs on the night, it is the Not-for-Profit category which sparked the interest of these two successful businesses.

The category itself celebrates a company's dedication to positively impacting the community around them.

Speaking of their association with the category, Mr Walker said: "Having been established in the community since 2002, we've worked alongside numerous not-for-profit organisations, including those in the arts and within social care.

"This has enabled us to see first-hand the hard work and dedication it takes from each individual to deliver positive outcomes for the surrounding community and we wanted to recognise the incredible work they do each day."

Ms Hayes added: "Inspirational Birmingham is designed and created in-house at East Midlands' brand agency Champions (UK) plc.

"The agency, and subsequently our magazine, works closely with a number of not-for-profit organisations including Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People - for which Champions have raised over £1.2 million."

She continued: "The not-for-profit organisations have a cultural influence that impacts the local community.

"These organisations are all about helping those less fortunate and it is with great honour that we are helping to put the spotlight on them.

"We are thoroughly looking froward to praising these organisations that remain a crucial part of Birmingham's business community."

How you can join BPBA 2017

The Birmingham Post Business Awards take place at the ICC in Broad Street on Wednesday 18 October with the Prosecco reception starting proceedings at 6.30pm.

For full information regarding the awards, please visit www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk.

Alternatively, please contact Victoria Perry at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 852 927 or email vperry@championsukplc.com.