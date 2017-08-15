Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Certified accountants Morgan Reach have announced their sponsorship of the New Business of the Year category at this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The firm highlighted their admiration for the tenacity required to start a new business as one of the reasons for backing the popular award.

As expert accountants 16-strong firm say they understand more than many the challenges new businesses face in the first 12 to 36 months.

Morgan Reach Managing Director Dr Kamran Shaikh said: “Starting a new business is no mean feat. It requires lot of determination, resolve and grit.

“As accountants we are very well aware of the challenges faced by new businesses during initial 12 to 36 months.

“New business owners have to sacrifice a lot to make their business a success.

“Challenges come their way in all shapes of forms ranging from, financial, personal and physical to emotional. Our main reason for selecting this category was to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts made by new businesses in their early years.”

Year after year the BPBA New Business of the Year category attracts a wealth of strong entries from firms looking to put their stamp on Birmingham’s thriving business community.

Dr Shaikh said: “Events like Birmingham Post Business Awards play a key role in acknowledging the contributions made by the business community in developing local economy.

“Such events should be supported by the local community as it encourages the local businesses to perform even better for the overall benefit of the community through creating more job and opportunities for the people living in Birmingham.”

Morgan Reach works with clients across a range of sectors from retail, healthcare and wealth management to charities and academies.

It offers a diverse range of services including technology led cloud-based accountancy solutions which enables their clients to review the financial performance of their business on a regular basis.

Morgan Reach especially prides itself on being agile, flexible and diverse and has got exciting plans for the next 12 months in Birmingham.

Dr Shaikh said: “Earlier this month we launched a great new Morgan Reach Accountancy App as a part of our plans to prepare ourselves, our clients and businesses in general deal with upcoming HMRC’s Making Tax Digital (MTD) initiative.

“Our new App enables business to tap into our expertise and help them become more successful, more profitable and ultimately simpler to run.

“Factors like access to talent, funding and resources make Birmingham one of the best places in the UK to do business.

“Birmingham business community is close knit and forums like Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, BPS Birmingham and Marketing Birmingham provide a great support platform for businesses of all types and sizes in the city.

“Birmingham’s political and business communities are in line and agreement with each other to make this city a great place to do business. Projects like HS2 are one of the examples which will make Birmingham centre of business activity in the coming years.”

How you can join BPBA 2017

The Birmingham Post Business Awards are taking place at the ICC on Wednesday 18 October.

For more information regarding the Birmingham Post Business Awards and how to get tickets click here or contact Ashleigh Kerr at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email akerr@championsukplc.com