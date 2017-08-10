Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sponsors of this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards gathered for a networking breakfast ahead of judging the 13 categories which have attracted record entries.

The event was hosted by The Beflry Hotel & Resort – last year’s winner of the premier accolade, Company of the Year.

Sales Director Katie Niland welcomed her guests saying: “We are delighted to one again host the launch breakfast for the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

“As winners of the 2016 Company of the Year Award, we have experienced first hand the positive impact this has had on our team morale, our business, and in turn our guests, which are of course at the centre of everything we do.

“This award has strengthened our relationship within the Birmingham business community, underpinning our strategy to further grow our local market.

“We believe the strong financial performance and low staff turnover results achieved in the last 12 months are in no small part attributable to this accolade.

“We are therefore proud to be supporting the 2017 awards and even prouder to be doing so as last year’s winner.”

Birmingham Post Editor-in-Chief Marc Reeves thanked the sponsors for their support and ahead of outlining the judging process said: “It is great to see so many of you coming back year after year, and to also welcome new faces.

“These awards are amongst the most important business awards in the wider Midlands region, underpinning the changes in the economy and region, changes including the growth of the Midlands Engine, and political focus on what the region must do for economic success, how HS2 will affect this.

“We have seen positive votes of confidence made by HSBC’s move to Birmingham and we also have the possibility of Channel 4 moving into Birmingham or Coventry.

“We want the Birmingham Post Business Awards to recognise achievement, encourage excellence and celebrate business success.”