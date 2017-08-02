Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Award-winning construction firm Colmore Tang is this year’s sponsor of the Retail Business of the Year category at the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The company, offers turnkey solutions supporting developers from building selection through to handover, won the BPBA New Business of the Year gong last year.

Its team boasts 450 years of combined experience of working in the design, construction and development of multi-faceted buildings and aims to bring a fresh approach to construction.

By sponsoring the retail category, which covers online, boutique and High Street retailers, Colmore Tang hopes to honour businesses who are working against the odds in a tough climate to achieve success.

For information about sponsoring BPBA 2017 click here

Managing Director Neil Walters said: “The retail sector plays a significant role in the UK’s economy, but it can also be a very challenging sector to succeed in.

“Providing excellent customer service is key, as is working hard and keeping ahead of the game.

“Much of this resonates with the team here at Colmore Tang, and we feel it’s important, especially during this time of economic and political uncertainty, to celebrate and reward those shining stars in the retail world who are working really hard and making things happen.

“Awards such as the Birmingham Post Business Awards celebrate and recognise the success stories in our community, some of which may otherwise go unnoticed.

“Events such as this are important as they are a reminder, amidst some of the doom and gloom that can dominate headlines, of all the great things that are happening in the community.

“This is particularly important at a time when there is much political uncertainty across the nation. It helps raise morale and gives us all something to celebrate.”

Colmore Tang Construction specialises in office to residential conversions, new build residential and, especially, city centre office to hotel conversions and office refits.

Neil has high hopes for the future of Birmingham, including its bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He said: “Birmingham is currently a very exciting place to be. As it stands we have the largest population of students and young people in the country and a strong retail offering.

“Add to this the number of fantastic development projects that are currently taking place, for example around Paradise Circus, Digbeth and the Jewellery Quarter, our new mayor in the shape of Andy Street, and the fact we’re garnering significant investment into the city from business heavyweights such as HSBC.

“As a result, opportunities to do business in this city are currently flourishing and it’s only going to get better.

“When HS2 arrives, it will link Birmingham very closely to the capital, which is likely to introduce a host of new business opportunities, and should we be successful in our bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the city will be on the tip of everyone’s tongues.”

Neil also has high expectations for the future of Colmore Tang.

“We’re moving into new offices very shortly at the Broadway development by Fiveways, which is exciting.

“Overall though, we’ll be working on establishing Colmore Tang construction across a more diverse development portfolio and reaching out to work in new regions. Business is going in the right direction so our focus will be to continue to deliver excellent quality and service and keep on growing.”

All about BPBA 2017

Nominations for BPBA 2017 are now closed.

The glittering awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 18 at the ICC hosted by TV comedian Mark Dolan and Olympian Gail Emms MBE. Entertainment will be provided by classical singing sensation Faith Tucker, a junior student at Birmingham Conservatoire.

For more information about the awards visit here or to find out how you can get involved as a sponsor, contact Ashleigh Kerr at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email akerr@championsukplc.com