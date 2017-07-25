Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Companies have been given extra time to enter this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The deadline extension is announced as Inspirational Magazine reveals it is sponsoring BPBA 2017 to celebrate entrepreneurial success.

The bi-annual leading luxury lifestyle magazine offers readers stories about Business and Finance; Home, House and Garden; Fine Dining; Beauty, Health & Lifestyle and It’s a Man’s World.

As teams prepare for the autumn/ winter edition Sales Director and Editor Sophia Hayes took time out to explain why she is backing the awards saying: “We are lucky enough to feature some of the West Midlands’ brightest businesses within our glossy pages.

"This award ceremony is not only a fantastic opportunity for us to network with other businesses, but is also a chance to tip out hats to fellow businesses making a name for themselves in the region."

Inspirational Magazine, which is published bi-annually and created in-house by Champions (UK) plc, reaches over 100,000 readers and is distributed to top establishments.

In 2015 Champions launched its sister publication, Inspirational London.

Sophia continued: “We started Inspirational Magazine back in 2012 and so we know first-hand how challenging building a brand or product from the ground up can be, but when the efforts finally begin to come together, it is a feat which is always worth the stress.

“Some of the businesses that are being celebrated at the awards will have likely overcome the turbulent economic times and navigated their way back into the right direction, and the fact that they are where they are today is fantastic.

“This drive to overcome the hurdles that may have presented themselves along the way, is something that truly deserves to be acknowledged and rewarded and we are looking forward to raising a toast to them all.”

Inspirational Magazine is joining an impressive line up of sponsors, including HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover, Jerroms, Morgan Reach, Birmingham City University, Liberty House Group, Janine Edwards Wealth Management Ltd, Browne Jacobson, Colmore Tang, Arden Group, The Ricoh Arena, JLT Speciality, Hotel Indigo, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, The ICC, and Birmingham Airport

Companies across Birmingham have entered the 13 categories of this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards, which offers firms of all sizes in a variety of industries to showcase their successes.

For more information on how you can get involved with the awards, as a category sponsor or as an applicant, then please contact Ashleigh Kerr at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email akerr@championsukplc.com

The 13 categories open for nominations are

Company of the Year

Small Business of the Year

New Business of the Year

Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Contribution to the Community Award

Not-For-Profit Organisation Award

Sales and Marketing Award

Retail Business of the Year

Export Award

Excellence in Science and Technology

Professional Services Award

Creative Communications & Digital Business of the Year

Excellence in Manufacturing Award