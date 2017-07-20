Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hosting more than 350,000 guests at around 450 events every year takes a lot of dedication and hard work.

It also means that the ICC is best placed to know how to make an event a success.

So we are pleased to announced that the city centre venue – one of Europe’s most high-profile conference centres – is this year’s Entertainment sponsor for the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The venue hosts a range of events from meetings for two, to conferences for 8,000 – and any combination of banquet in between.

More than 800 guests are set to celebrate the best in business at BPBA 2017 at the ICC on Wednesday, October 18.

TV comedian, Mark Dolan and Olympian, Gail Emms MBE are hosting the event with entertainment provided by classical singing sensation Faith Tucker, a junior student at Birmingham Conservatoire.

ICC Sales Director James Elston said: “For us, sponsoring the entertainment felt like a natural choice.

“As a venue, events are our business, but more than that they are our passion. We understand the importance of the connections that can be made from an event, but also the memories that can be created.

“Keeping guests engaged is a crucial part of an event, and the entertainment is usually one of the main memories guests share after they leave…along with the food!”

Mr Elston also told how the ICC has seen opportunities grow for business in the city and is pleased to be part of that growth.

“Birmingham, as a city, is growing and developing at such a great pace, and it really feels like businesses are thriving following the huge investment into the region.

“It is hugely important that, as local businesses, we stay involved and empower the community so we can continue to support each other and advocate growth.

“Events like the Birmingham Post Business Awards are a fantastic opportunity to bring these businesses together and provide the opportunity to make vital connections, including those outside of your direct industry, who you may not come into contact with on a daily basis.

“Birmingham is such a well-positioned destination for business, and not just because of its literal geographical position within the country, although that does mean that we are within a four-hour journey time of 98 per cent of the UK’s population, but because of the transport links that serve the region.

“Birmingham can deliver audiences like no other city, thanks to our unrivalled connectivity by air, rail and road.

“We have a wealth of sectors that operate in the city; their levels of accomplishment are outstanding and stretch across such a range of organisations including life sciences, tech & digital, advanced engineering and BPFS.

“The determination and ambition within the city gets stronger all the time, and with more and more businesses and individuals relocating to the city, the scope for doing business gets wider by the day.

“The ICC plans to continue to build relationships with existing clients, get out to meet new clients, and make the most of the city’s developments and changes, adding them into our proposition for why the ICC is such a great venue.”

Jerroms to sponsor Small Business of the Year Award

Accountancy firm Jerroms has told how supporting people who break boundaries and drive the economy forward can help the whole community.

The company is sponsoring the Small Business of the Year award at BPBA 2017 for the second year running – getting behind businesses that have achieved great things with an employee resource of no more than 75.

Jerroms work alongside businesses and individuals to support them in all key areas of finance and business.

This includes personal and corporate tax consultancy, business planning, cash flow management, profit improvement and raising finance.

Director Mark Eden, the Director of Jerroms said: “It is important to recognise the individuals who are driving the economy forward and pushing the boundaries.

“Celebrating and recognising their achievements has a positive impact on the whole community as we can all learn from them and be inspired to go further and achieve more with our own lives on both a personal and business level.

“Every business, no matter how much it may have changed or grown over the years, had to start somewhere.

“Small businesses are and will always be the bedrock of the economy.

“For this reason, we are proud to be sponsoring the Small Business of the Year Award and recognising their significant contribution to the city.”

Mr Eden also told how business has transformed Birmingham and how Jerroms is helping its staff achieve their personal goals.

“Birmingham has always been a great place to do business. Business is what transformed the city into the place it is today and business continues to be right at its heart,” he said.

“The city has never lost its culture, drive or ambition – you only have to glance around the city to see examples of great businesses to understand why Birmingham is such a great place to be.”

“For us, 2017 is a year to focus on making Jerroms a better place to work by better supporting both staff and clients so that they can achieve their personal and business goals.”

