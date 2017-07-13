Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HSBC has told how consumer behaviour in banking is undergoing the biggest change since the introduction of ATMs and cash cards.

Deputy Area Director for Corporate Banking Claire Brunning revealed that increased demands and expectations of greater technological advances is accelerating the pace of change in the industry.

She spoke as HSBC confirmed that it is sponsoring the Excellence in Science and Technology Award at this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards which celebrates a business’ dedication to advancement and innovation.

The bank, which is moving its headquarters to the city next year, previously announced it is headline sponsor of the prestigious event which is closing nominations in less than two weeks – Friday, July 21.

“Banking is experiencing one of the largest changes in consumer behaviour since the introduction of ATMs and cards, as demand and expectation for technology to be readily available, accessible, reliable and safe only increases,” said Ms Brunning.

Enter BPBA 2017 here - deadline for nominations July 21

“Expectations from the consumer are high and the pace of change that we are experiencing is phenomenal. These are exciting times for the banking industry which brings many opportunities to focus on how technology can improve the customer experience.”

HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial organisations in the world with around 4,000 offices in 70 countries and territories and a history dating back to 1865.

The company already has a great presence in Birmingham with High Street branches, so supporting BPBA 2017 was a natural choice.

Ms Brunning said: “A core objective for HSBC Business and Corporate Banking is to help our customers fulfil their hopes, dreams and ambitions.

See all 13 categories to enter for BPBA 2017 here, deadline to enter July 21

“Awards like the Birmingham Post Business Awards allow us to recognise businesses for the incredible things they’re achieving – as well as acknowledging their contribution to the local and national economy.

“Technological advances are changing everyday life as we know it, both at work and home. HSBC wants to celebrate and highlight that technology and science companies playing a crucial part in this through the great work they do ensures the UK remains at the forefront of innovation.

“Birmingham has the unique advantage of being both the UK’s second city, but also a close-knit business community that is passionate about the city and its development – while ensuring its place on the map both nationally and further afield.

“There are some significant and successful businesses in the region and there is a real sense of excitement around the current development and growth trajectory that Birmingham is experiencing.

“Birmingham remains the heartland for both old and new manufacturing companies and there is a real sense of positivity around the prospects for the city and the wider region. For HSBC – it’s an exciting place to be with our head office moving to the city centre in 2018!”

How to enter BPBA 2017

The nominations for the Birmingham Post Business Awards will remain open until end of play on Friday 21 July where all applications will be passed to category sponsors who will then choose three finalists per award.

For more information click here or contact Ashleigh Kerr at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email akerr@championsukplc.com