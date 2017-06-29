Birmingham Post Business Awards 2017: Browne Jacobson LLP sponsors Excellence in Manufacturing Award

Award-winning law firm Browne Jacobson LLP is calling on Birmingham’s business community to support this year’s BPBA as the closing date for entries approaches.

The full service company which won Best Managed Firm a the MPF Awards for Management Excellence 2016 is sponsoring the Birmingham Post Business Award’s Excellence in Manufacturing category this year.

Browne Jacobson has backed BPBA for several years and ahead of the closing date for nominations on Friday, July 21, Partner Michael Stace said: “The Birmingham Post Business Awards is the perfect platform to showcase the region’s most inspirational and entrepreneurial businesses.

“As a successful business we are committed to delivering quality and excellence at all levels and this is reflected by our continued support of these awards.

“As well as being a great way to incentivise others to come forward and showcase their achievements and talents, the Birmingham Post Business Awards is the perfect opportunity for all of us to learn from some of the region’s most successful businesses.

“We would therefore encourage the local community to actively support and participate, so achievements can be recognised and applauded by both peers and the wider community and, in doing so, contribute towards the long-term prosperity of the region.”

As well as Birmingham, Browne Jacobson has offices in Exeter, London, Manchester and Nottingham.

It offers a full suite of legal services, with expertise across a number of key private and public sector specialisms including retail, technology, financial services, education, health, local and central government, brands, international and insurance.

The BPBA Excellence in Manufacturing Award commends businesses that have not only upheld the manufacturing traditions of Birmingham, but also strengthened the regional economy.

Michael explained why Browne Jacobson selected this particular category, saying: “The Excellence in Manufacturing Award has greater resonance in the West Midlands than any other region in the country and for that reason we are proud to be associated with it.

“This region has a long and distinguished track record as the epicentre of manufacturing in the UK.

“The most recent economic data, which shows West Midlands manufacturing outstripping the UK as a whole, bodes well for a sector that is so critical to our economic prosperity and we should be doing all we can to support it.”

Michael also commended the benefits of conducting business in Birmingham and identified three exciting developments for investment.

He said: “Birmingham has all the hallmarks of a great place to do business – excellent location, first class transport and communications infrastructure and a well-earned reputation for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

“A thriving business community is defined by its people and the city and the wider West Midlands region has a wealth of talent on its doorstep which businesses, new and old, can easily tap into.

“Birmingham is also a region that has huge potential for growth.

“The arrival of HS2, the opening of HSBC UK’s personal and business banking head office and the proposed expansion of Birmingham Airport, to name just three, demonstrate a real statement of its intent.

“The investment planned over the next few years will be a game-changer for the region ensuring Birmingham is, and remains, a dynamic place in which to do business.”

It is not just Birmingham which has exciting plans for the future.

Michael also revealed that many developments are planned at Browne Jacobson.

He said: “The next twelve months will prove a watershed year for the firm on a national level.

“This time next year our move to No.1 Spinningfields in Manchester will be complete and we hope to have made further strides on implementing our support project as well as rolling out our agile and flexible working initiative, Mogility, to all our offices after a very successful pilot launch.

“Delivering a quality service will always remain at the heart of everything we do.

“It has been instrumental in delivering the growth that has helped transform Browne Jacobson into one of the UK’s leading law firms and we will continue to push the barriers in this area.

“But every successful business also needs to consistently invest if it is to achieve sustainable growth.

“This commitment remains stronger than ever and over the next 12 months we will continue making significant investments in key areas of the business such as information technology, investing in new and existing talent, nationally and in the West Midlands, and will continue to deliver the exceptional service our clients expect.”

