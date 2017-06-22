Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City University is proud to sponsor this year’s Business Entrepreneur of the Year category at the Birmingham Post Business Awards because it is committed to developing the commercial talent of its students for the future.

Dr Dawn Albery, Head of BCU’s Business School, told how their courses ensure almost 100 per cent of students are able to make important next steps in their careers within six months of completion.

The university believes this is aided by a successful combination of innovative teaching and learning; sector-led student support; and effective partnerships with some of the country’s leading employers.

Dr Albery said: “At Birmingham City Business School we are focused on creating the entrepreneurs of the future, so it made complete sense for us to support this fantastic award which rewards the innovators and creative thinkers of business.

“In a rapidly changing world facing new and complex challenges every day, we need to establish the environment for entrepreneurs to meet those challenges – that’s why we focus on providing our students with the critical building blocks they need to be successful entrepreneurs, business managers and leaders of the future.

“BCU’s commitment to developing graduates with the skills and experience employers need, means that 94 per cent of our students are in employment or further study within six months of graduating (see DLHE survey 2014/15).

“The University focuses on practice-led, knowledge-based learning, providing students with access to cutting-edge facilities and real-world experience.

“The University and Business School benefits from almost 40 professional accreditations and has a well-established reputation for delivering in-company training, education and executive development programmes.”

To enter your company in BPBA 2017 click here

As category sponsors BCU will be on the judging panel to decide who is shortlisted and ultimately wins.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the nominations and some of the outstanding work that’s going on here in Birmingham where there’s such a strong entrepreneurial spirit,” Dr Albery added.

BCU is undergoing a £260 million investment programme which includes a new Conservatoire for music students at its City Centre Campus and a new teaching block for education, sport and life science courses at the City South Campus which should be completed during the next academic year (2017/18).

Business facilities are also being developed.

The work is taking place as Birmingham city centre’s regeneration continues.

Dr Albery said: “There are so many exciting developments in the city at the moment – many of which we as a University are a part – and it’s important that the work of businesses of all sizes is recognised in enhancing the profile of Birmingham nationally and internationally.

To see all of the BPBA 2017 award categories click here

“It’s also tremendous to get the opportunity to support an event which showcases ‘role model’ businesses to the wider community.

“The University is also setting up a new business innovation centre, STEAMhouse, with a range of co-working, artist production, incubation and networking facilities for small and medium-sized businesses in the West Midlands. The first phase of this development opened this year, with the full building to follow in 2019.”

• The Birmingham Post Business Awards takes place on Wednesday 18 October at the ICC. The nomination process is open until midnight on Friday 21 July. To enter click here