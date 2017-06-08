How we use Cookies
Birmingham Post Business Awards 2017: JLT Speciality reveals why it is sponsoring the event

  • By

Global insurance brokers and risk management experts JLT Speciality are thrilled to back BPBA 2017 for good reason

Sally Swann, Head of Midlands UK Retail at JLT Speciality

Boasting an impressive presence across the country is key to the success of global insurance brokers and risk management experts JLT Speciality.

But the company is also thrilled to support businesses on a regional level.

This is one of the reasons that JLT Speciality is backing this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The company’s Midlands team boasts expertise in key industry sectors including construction, manufacturing and engineering, food and agriculture, motor fleet and mergers and acquisitions.

It is sponsoring the drinks reception at the prestigious black tie event at the ICC on Wednesday, October 18 where more than 800 guests will gather to raise a glass to business success.

Birmingham Post Business Awards 2016: JLT table

Sally Swann, head of Midlands UK retail at JLT Speciality, explains: "The Birmingham Post Awards celebrate the achievements and successes of the region's most innovative and outstanding businesses.

"To get behind these awards and support them adds to the sense of business community.

"Being able to support the Birmingham Post Awards through the Drinks Reception sponsorship allows JLT Specialty to demonstrate its support and commitment to the Birmingham business community.

Nominate your company for BPBA 2017 here

"Birmingham is an exciting and vibrant city and a great place for businesses to thrive.

"The city benefits from being located in the heart of the country; an ideal location for businesses that can benefit from excellent infrastructure and transport links, as well as the skills and business support of the wider business community.

"It is a growing city, buzzing with the success of local businesses and professionals."

JLT Speciality is one of many sponsors – including HSBC, Birmingham Airport and Browne Jacobson – which are supporting BPBA 2017 which honours the best businesses across Birmingham.

These sponsors are a major reason for the awards' success.

Birmingham Post Business Awards 2016 at the ICC

This year's headline sponsor is HSBC, which is opening its ring-fenced operations in the city next year.

The bank's Greater Birmingham area director Mark Lupton told the Birmingham Post that he believed sponsorng BPBA would help to enourage investment in the city and region.

Last year saw The Belfry Hotel and Resort scoop the top honour, winning the Company of the Year title, after impressing judges with its established presence in Sutton Coldfield and drive to constantly build on its services.

See all the categories for BPBA 2017 here

As well as the awards ceremony, guests will enjoy a champagne reception, three-course meal from award-winning ICC chefs and entertainment from Faith Tucker.

Solo artist Faith, a junior student at Birmingham Conservatoire, is tipped to become one of the major names in classical crossover.

For information about sponsorship, contact Ashleigh Kerr at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email akerr@championsukplc.com

• Nominations for the Birmingham Post Business Awards are now open. Deadline for entry is Friday, July 21. For more information please email Ashleigh Kerr at akerr@championsukplc.com or head to the website here

Previous Articles

Birmingham Post Business Awards 2017 launches - how to enter

Entries are now open for this year's Birmingham Post Business Awards - BPBA 2017

