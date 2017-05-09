6 reasons why the Birmingham Post Business awards is the biggest event in this calendar

Companies are lining up to enter this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards – one of the most important dates in the city’s business calendar.

Entries to the prestigious event are now open and judges are looking to honour the best in business that the city has to offer.

Last year saw an abundance of nominations from impressive companies, organisations and individuals striving ahead to increase the economic success of the West Midlands.

Selecting the overall winners was not easy.

Here we look back at the cream of the crop from six categories of our 2016 awards, and help companies looking to enter this year understand how they too can inspire the judges to crown them the overall winner of one of the 13 award categories.

The 13 categories have been especially chosen to reward the top performing businesses across all sectors of the economy.

A shortlist of three is drawn up before an overall winner is announced for each one.

Here are the winners for six of BPBA 2016’s hotly contested awards.

Excellence in Manufacturing

BPBA 2016 Excellence in Manufacturing Award Winner - RP Technologies Ltd

Judges are looking for businesses that provides quality products and demonstrate a dedication to excellence with great emphasis on sales performance, sustainability and investment.

Last year leading manufacturer in aluminium soft tooling and injection moulded components company, RP Technologies was crowned the winner.

The aluminium soft tooling and injection moulded components company beat off competition shortlisted hydraulic valve manufacturers Hydraforce and commercial coffee machine manufacturer Francino – which also made it onto the shortlist.

Professional Services

BPBA 2016 Professional Service Award winner Weightmans LLP

From auditors and architects to law firms and accountants, the services industry is extremely competitive.

This category looks at businesses that invest time and money into growing their business, the technology they use and staff training.

Accountants Smith Cooper and international law firm Squire Patten Boggs made the shortlist.

But it was Top 45 law firm Weightmans LLP that won the award after impressing judges with their diverse range of services.

Creative Communications & Digital Business of the Year

BPBA 2016 Creative Communications & Digital Business of the Year Winner - Top Banana L-R Ian Cooke, Nick Terry and sponsor Steve Orton from BodyPower

Creativity comes in many forms whether it be graphic design, advertising, web design, copywriting or events.

Entrants to this category need to demonstrate a true desire to source and develop and creative solutions for their clients – while keeping on top of relevant industry changes.

This is exactly what BPBA 2016 winner – Top Banana – did.

The company creates memorable leadership-driven events for brands around the country.

They faced tough competition from visionary communications company, Connect Group and Specialist PR Agency, Story Comms.

Export

BPBA 2016 Export Award winner Crofts & Assinder with sponsor Paul Kehoe from Birmingham Airport

Decorative hardwear company Crofts & Assinder Ltd, specialising in furniture fittings, handles and knobs, were crowned winner last year.

The two runners up were hydraulic valve manufacturers Hydraforce and educational music company Rainbow Colours which works across 15 countries.

Judges of this year’s award will look at the amount of international trade achieved and the measurable financial results and growth that came off the back of it.

Contribution to the Community

BPBA 2016 Contribution to the Community award winners Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer

This award honours businesses or organisations that have not only made an impact on the business community but Birmingham as a whole.

Last year’s winner was Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer, which has given over £1 million to the Queen Elizabeth’s Cancer Unit since the charity was established in 2000.

Judges were impressed by LFBC’s dedication to raising money and helping fight the disease.

Non-surgical aesthetic clinic MediZen was also shortlisted, along with Opus Restaurants, which was voted Most Sustainable Independent Restaurant in 2015.

Not-for-Profit

BPBA 2016 Not for Profit Organisation award winners Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity with sponsor Amy Hutchinson from IKEA Birmingham

This award is focused on the hard work that a charity or organisation puts into making people’s lives better.

Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity won last year’s category after impressing judges with the care and fundraising it delivered to youngsters suffering extremely challenging medical conditions.

Typically this is one of the most difficult awards to judge, as all entrants are more than worthy of winning.

Last year’s two runners up were John Taylor Hospice and Spring Housing Association.

Birmingham Post Business Awards 2016

How to enter BPBA 2017

It is easy to enter this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards, just click here and follow the instructions.

The other categories are Company of the Year; Small Business of the Year; New Business of the Year; Business Entrepreneur of the Year; Sales & Marketing Award; Excellence in Science & Technology Award; Retail Business of the Year

Nominations for the awards are open until Friday 21 July.