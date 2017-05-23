Birmingham NEC reviews concert safety measures following Manchester bombing

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The NEC in Birmingham has tried to reassure concert goers about their safety following the Manchester bombing at the Ariana Grande concert.

The NEC - which owns Genting Arena and Barclaycard Arena - has issued a statement today (May 23) following the terror attack which killed 22 people and wounded dozens more.

Ariana Grande performed at Genting Arena last Thursday and there are a number of high profile shows coming this weekend including Slam Dunk Festival at NEC and Kiss at Barclaycard Arena on Sunday.

Ariana Grande has since cancelled her world tour in light of the attack in Manchester.

Slam Dunk Festival is coming to the Genting Arena and NEC Campus

NEC Group CEO Paul Thandi said: “Our thoughts are with those who were affected by the terrible incident at the Manchester Arena last night. We’re shocked and saddened by what has happened.

“Public safety at our events is our priority and we have a number of security measures in place which we continue to review.

“We don’t discuss specific security details as doing so is potentially detrimental to these measures, however, we do use a number of different security techniques.

“Our teams – who liaise with the police, exhibition and conference organisers and concert promoters on an on-going basis – are vigilant at all times and review security measures as necessary.

“We encourage those attending our events to also remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to our security staff or police."

Shows at the Genting Arena coming up include four nights of Take That as well as Elton John .