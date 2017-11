Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham Law Society joined forces with the Professional Institute Network West Midlands (PINWM) to host a networking event for members.

PINWM is an association of some of the region’s professional institutes, set up to promote networking between different professional sectors.

More than 100 guests exchanged views and business cards at the Park Regis Sky Bar on Broad Street.

The event was sponsored by No 5 Chambers, BCL Legal Recruitment and hosts Park Regis hotel.