Birmingham firms to explore Indian opportunities

New business opportunities in India will be explored by a group of small companies from Birmingham later this year.

The delegation, all based at the Innovation Birmingham Campus, is travelling to the country to attend the IESS International Engineering Sourcing Show in March.

The trip will explore the potential of meeting with 400 exhibiting companies, 10,000 visitors from India and overseas and circa 500 overseas delegates to explore investment and partnership opportunities.

Cliff Dennett, head of business development at Innovation Birmingham, said: “IESS 2017 will be showcasing sectors that are relevant to many of our tenants, particularly innovation and technology.

“Birmingham is home to many start-up and mature digital and tech organisations and the wider area is steeped in an industrial heritage.

“IESS offers access to a vast talent pool of experienced coders and other tech personnel which, for example, could benefit many tech start-ups here.

“I’m also looking forward to exploring the partnership and investment opportunities into the UK from India.”

IESS 2017 is the sixth show of its type organised by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

Ricardo D’Souza, chief executive of Edgbaston-based Tech Link Group which partners with the show, added: “There has long-existed reciprocal respect and synergy between businesses in Britain and India and now, following Brexit, is arguably the best time for organisations in both countries to talk and consider ways of working together for their mutual commercial benefit.”