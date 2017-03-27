Birmingham finance firm merges with London rival

A Birmingham finance firm has expanded its footprint by merging with a rival outfit in London.

Jewellery Quarter-based Jasper Corporate Finance has joined forces with Assay Corporate Finance.

The enlarged firm will operate under the name Assay Corporate Finance and as a member of the IMAP partnership.

The new-look firm will employ 14 advisers and analysts focussed on mid-market transactions from £5 million to £50 million.

The IMAP partnership has more than 60 offices globally in 35 countries with 350 advisers working together to deliver cross-border services to clients.

Mark Asplin, founder and principal of Jasper Corporate Finance, said: "Having spent the last couple of years reviewing our business model and exploring a number of options, the decision to join with Assay was driven by both firms' shared values and philosophy that the people with the experience should be at the frontline of the transaction.

"This will remain at the heart of every deal we do going forward.

"We will continue to serve the Midlands market and our long-standing clients....but will now add to this access to a breadth of local knowledge in over 60 cities across the globe which we can leverage to achieve the best outcomes for our clients."

Assay partner Mike Simson added: "The merger of Jasper and Assay will increase both firms' geographic coverage and specialist sector knowledge.

"We are very excited about the opportunities this creates for the enlarged firm.

"The merger will expand the reach of IMAP in the UK and greatly increase the execution capability available to our international network."

Jasper's private equity business is not a part of the merger and will continue to operate as a separate entity under the Jasper PE brand, focussing on transactions up to £5 million of enterprise value.