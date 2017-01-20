Birmingham entrepreneurs named in Forbes countdown

Ben Cook is among those named on the Forbes 30 Under 30

A trio of Birmingham entrepreneurs have featured in an annual countdown by respected business and finance publication Forbes.

Husband and wife team, Ben and Jodie Cook, and Anisa Haghdadi have featured in the social entrepreneurs category of the 2017 30 Under 30 Europe List.

Mr and Mrs Cook, both 28, recently signed a deal which has seen 23,000 of their Clever Tykes children's books placed in every primary school in the country this month.

They were inspired to write the books for six to nine year olds after they discovered the evidence between role models and entrepreneurial intention but found too few positive business role models for children.

They came up with the idea in 2012 since when the books have been stocked in Harrods and Selfridges in London, Waterstones online and with school supplier BookLife.

Ms Haghdadi, 26, is the founder of Beatfreeks, a Digbeth-based agency which aims to help brands connect better with people through socially focussed projects.

Forbes 30 Under 30 looks at who is making waves in the business world across ten different categories and the judging panel included magazine editor Randall Lane.

Mr Cook said: "We are both delighted to be among the list of 30 social entrepreneurs chosen by the judges to feature in this prestigious list.

"To be side by side with so many talented innovators and businesses is a great feeling.

"The culmination of our long journey to get Clever Tykes placed into schools took place this month and we are looking forward to seeing the impact of the books in classrooms and through our portal and to receiving feedback from both teachers and parents.

"To be named in the Forbes 30 under 30 is a great start to the year."