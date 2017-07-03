Birmingham Dragonboat Race aiming to raise £100k for Cure Leukaemia

Businesses from across Birmingham came together to do battle in the annual dragonboat race.

Recruitment firm Kind Consultancy, dressed as Star Wars characters, took home the top prize at the 18th running of boat race which takes place on the canal next to Brindleyplace.

Coming runner up to its 'Kind of a New Hope' team was property consultancy Colliers International's with its 'Colliers McBoatface' team.

Genting International Casino made a splash early on when rowers capsized into the canal during their first race - the third year in a row that a team has ended up in the water.

The event was again raising funds for city-based charity Cure Leukaemia which is striving to collect £1 million to support the new Centre for Clinical Haematology at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

After raising £70,000 last year for the charity, organisers are estimating that this year's race will surpass the £100,000 fundraising mark.

Ironically, Cure Leukaemia itself took home the dreaded 'Paddle of Pity' prize for coming last.

Nathan Sanghera, marketing and events executive at Brindleyplace, said: "The Brindleyplace Dragonboat Race 2017 was a huge success and over 15,000 people turned up to cheer on the teams and enjoy the market, watch the traditional Chinese lion dancing and take part in all the family-friendly activities on offer.

"We had some great fancy dress this year, not just from the businesses taking part but from our younger visitors as well, and it was great to see penguins come together with princesses, superheroes and Spartans for such a fantastic cause.

"All the teams involved have been hard at work fundraising for Cure Leukaemia and, combined with the support of the public, we're hoping to raise a record amount this year."

Headline sponsor was again Deutsche Bank with competing teams from Harvey Nash, Jaguar Land Rover, West Midlands Combined Authority, NEC Group, Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, Siamais, Nando's, Middleton Foods and GVA.