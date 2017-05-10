Birmingham companies among UK's 'most inspiring'

Roman Originals has been included in a new report by London Stock Exchange

Seven Birmingham companies have been named among the UK's most inspiring businesses in a new report from the London Stock Exchange.

The report, entitled '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain', aims to identify the fastest-growing and most dynamic small- and medium-sized companies across the UK with turnovers of between £6 million and £250 million.

There are seven on the list from Birmingham including transportation services firm Solo Rail Solutions, officer dealer services provider Nectere, AM2PM Recruitment and management services firm G&P.

Also making the list are construction group Coleman, telecommunications Numeric Futures and fashion retailer Roman Originals.

They are among a cohort of around 80 West Midlands companies to be included in the report.

More than 20 per cent of the West Midlands companies listed operate in industrial sectors including engineering, construction and manufacturing.

West Midlands companies are growing at an average annual rate of 60 per cent, according to the report.

Xavier Rolet, chief executive of London Stock Exchange, said: "Four years on, the report continues to highlight the dynamic, entrepreneurial and ambitious businesses across the country that are boosting UK productivity, driving economic growth and creating jobs.

"The strength and diversity of these companies is readily apparent with a broad mix of UK regions and sectors represented.

"These companies are the very heart of an 'anti-fragile' economy - more robust, more flexible and less prone to boom and bust.

"We must ensure we continue doing all we can to support high growth potential businesses like these."

Business Secretary Greg Clark added: "I want to congratulate the 1,000 companies from across the UK featured in the report.

"Championing high-growth innovative SMEs is crucial for the continued success of the UK economy and a country that works for everyone.

"We are committed to ensuring that companies of all sizes can access finance to grow, scale-up and create high quality well-paid jobs across the country."

Businesses incorporated on Companies House after November 1, 2013, are excluded from the list.