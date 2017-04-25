Birmingham City University appoints new vice-chancellor

Prof Philip Plowden has been named as the new vice-chancellor of BCU

Birmingham City University has appointed a barrister as its new vice-chancellor.

Professor Philip Plowden will take up the post in September, replacing interim vice-chancellor Graham Upton.

Prof Plowden has served as deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Derby for the last four years during which time the institution's league table position rose from 91st to 48th.

He is a qualified solicitor and barrister as well as a National Teaching Fellow.

Prof Plowden said: "I'm delighted to have the chance to lead Birmingham City University at such an incredibly exciting stage in its history.

"It is a university that has a world-class campus at the very heart one of the country's great cities while its Edgbaston campus is about to open superb new sport and life sciences facilities.

"It is a great privilege to be offered the opportunity to lead an institution at the heart of such a vibrant city.

"Birmingham is undergoing a massive transformation, with a young and dynamic population attracted by the presence of major global businesses, a burgeoning creative sector and significant infrastructure developments such as HS2.

"I look forward to helping the university continue to develop its enormous potential, offering students even more opportunities to transform their lives."

Mark Hopton, chairman of the board of governors at BCU, added: "I'm delighted to have secured the appointment of Prof Plowden who headed a strong field of candidates.

"Philip has a superb track-record of improving the quality of teaching and learning for students and building a university's reputation.

"He has overseen an impressive rise in the standings of his current institution and has a strong understanding of Higher Education and the opportunities and challenges presented."