The consequences of Birmingham City’s recent transfer speculation have been laid bare by a report from a leading accountancy firm.

Mazars, one of the biggest auditors in the country, has analysed the club’s most recent accounts - which cover up to the end of June 2017 - and revealed just how ‘critical’ Blues’ dependence on Trillion Trophy Asia’s money has become.

The report, put together by Mazars director Keith Morgan points to a financial position in which losses nearly trebled and ‘future trading prospects look difficult’.

Following TTA’s involvement Blues have gone from working on a relative shoestring of a budget during the Carson Yeung years, to being far more competitive in terms of transfer fees and wages.

But the costs cannot be disguised.

Speculate to accumulate

The report says: “Making a profit while operating as a football club without the riches provided by Premier League television money is very difficult.

“This is highlighted by the fact that in season 2015/16 only one of the twenty four clubs operating in the Championship made a profit.

“The latest accounts for Birmingham City Football Club Plc were published last month, and covered the financial year to 30 June 2017.

“The report provides a stark example of the financial difficulties facing Championship clubs.”

The numbers

Whilst there was a slight rise in income - up £2.9m to £18.6m, the majority of this increase related to an additional £2m in payments to which all Championship clubs were entitled.

Known as ‘solidarity payments’, these were paid under the terms of a new television deal agreed by the Premier League.

But operating expenses rose far more dramatically, from £24.7m to £35.0m, an increase of £10.3m as staff costs, including players, ballooned from £6.9m to £22.2m.

This cost alone is in excess of the club's total income for the year.

Assets and liabilities

The main assets were a playing squad valued at £11.1m, the St. Andrews stadium with its fixtures and equipment at £11.4m, debts due to the club of £6.4m (including transfer fees due of £1.2m and £2.5m of agents fees paid in advance) and cash at bank of £3.3m. These amounted to £32.2m of the total assets of £34.6m

The main liabilities at 30 June 2017 were £33.4m recorded as due to the parent company, £7.9m of transfer and agents fees payable, £1.2m of signing on fees payable and £3.5m of deferred income. These account for £45.9m of the total liabilities of £52.4m,

However, the report also notes the holding company - and by extension the owners have indicated that they expect it to have sufficient funds to continue its financial support of the football club for at least the next twelve months.

Context

The report comes at the same time as commentary provided by football finance blogger Swiss Ramble who put the situation in context against some 2015/2016 numbers.

Indeed what would be even more critical would be if TTA ever decided to completely withdraw their support for the club, but to be fair to the owners they have shown extensive commitment to the club since coming on board when the holding company was in receivership in 2015.

They have undoubtedly backed their managers in the transfer market, have already overseen considerable investment at the club's training ground and have talked about trying to buy Wast Hills outright.