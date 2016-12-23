How we use Cookies
Birmingham Cathedral was the setting for the Santa Lucia Service

The Choir, Ex Cathedra Academy of Vocal Music.

The Santa Lucia Service took place at Birmingham Cathedral – a traditional Swedish festive service of carols and readings with a candlelight procession, during which “Santa Lucia” wore a crown of candles.

The service was sponsored by Sandvik, Handelsbanken, European Business Solutions, Gowling WLG, IKEA and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce. The choir was the Ex Cathedra Academy of Vocal Music, under the direction of Jeffrey Skidmore, artistic director of Ex Cathedra and the soloist was Felicity Smith.

Officiating at the service were the Very Rev Catherine Ogle, dean of Birmingham Cathedral, and the Rev Kristina Andréasson, vicar of the Swedish Church in London.

The service was followed by a reception at Gowling WLG.

Pictures by Jonathan Hipkiss

