Prominent Birmingham businessman Karl George was among the victims at a stabbing in a city church.

He was named among three victims when a man stormed into the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church in Rocky Lane, Aston, at around 10.50am yesterday morning.

Mr George, an elder at the church, is managing director of the Governance Forum and works as a national consultant in governance and was awarded an MBE in 2004.

He is also a visiting professor at Birmingham City University and led the launch of the Effective Board Member Programme which aims to shake up the composition and diversity of boards across the private, public and voluntary sectors.

He is due to launch his new book later this month in Birmingham.

Mr George wrote on his Facebook page: "I'm fine a little shaken but all is well.

"Thank you all for your texts messages, prayers and love."

Also named as victims in the attack were Adam Brooks, who works as a public speaker and educator in Birmingham, and Jorge George.

None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of attempted murder.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "Police investigating a stabbing have charged a man with attempted murder.

"John Delahaye, 47, from Eittington Road, Aston, has also been charged with two counts of wounding and possession of a bladed weapon and has been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday September 11.

"Officers were called to Rocky Lane at around 10.50am Sunday following reports a man had been stabbed.

"A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"Two other people at the scene were treated for injuries and released from hospital."