Hot Topic:

Birmingham business leaders don't think the Cadbury Easter egg row is funny

Attacking Cadbury could discourage investment in the region, says Birmingham Chamber of Commerce

Cadbury Creme Egg Easter advert 2017
Birmingham business leaders have hit out at critics of chocolate-maker Cadbury , following a row over the use of the word "Easter" in publicity material.

They condemned attacks on the business, based in Bournville, Birmingham, and said it might discourage investment in the West Midlands region.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu, a former Bishop of Birmingham, have both criticised the National Trust for advertising "Cadbury Egg Hunts" rather than referring to Easter eggs.

Mrs May said: "I think the stance they have taken is absolutely ridiculous."

The National Trust has since edited its website to add the word "Easter" prominently. Cadbury's own publicity material has always included the word Easter.

A Cadbury World chocolatier decorating hand-crafted Easter eggs
A Cadbury World chocolatier decorating hand-crafted Easter eggs

But Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, which represents businesses across the West Midlands, pointed out that Cadbury was owned by US food giant Mondelez, and said the region wanted to continue to attract foreign investment.

Chamber chief executive Paul Faulkner said: "This whole story seems to have been blown out of proportion.

"Even a cursory glance at Cadbury’s marketing material would show numerous references to the Easter festival.

"We also need to be mindful of the bigger picture. Mondelez is a global business which is committed to investing in the city and bringing greater prosperity to the region, the importance of which cannot be underestimated in a time of great political and economic uncertainty.

"The Chamber has worked with Cadbury for many years and they make a massive contribution to the city and the wider region in many ways. This includes an impressive and widespread Corporate Social Responsibility programme."

