Birmingham Botanical Gardens once again offered advice on what to wear this summer whatever the weather as its Seasonal Style Event returned with a sensational line-up of fashion and beauty must-haves.

Nearly £4,000 was raised for Birmingham Botanical Gardens through ticket sales and donations.

Personal stylist, ​​Beth Goodrham, shared her style essentials for the summer season in the ladies fashion show, which featured outfits for a day at the polo, special occasions, ladies’ days out and lazy summer days.

Guests were treated to a drinks reception upon arrival followed by a two-course lunch served by the gardens’ caterers, Ampersand, before the fashion show.

This year’s event was kindly sponsored by Dallas Burston Polo Club, with support from John Lewis, which supplied an array of seasonal outfits for the fashion show.

Luke Lehman, a freelance session stylist at Eden Hair and Beauty, Moseley, created the hairstyles for the models, with Marc Jacobs on makeup.