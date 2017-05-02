Birmingham Big Art Project announces winning artist

Birmingham Big Art Project has announced the winning £2 million public artwork that has been commissioned for the city of Birmingham.

Station Clock, by Turner Prize-winning Susan Philipsz, is a large-scale aural clock, comprising of 12 digits representing the 12 tones of the musical scales, using different vocal combinations for each digit.

The sounds of ‘Station Clock’ will be made of up to 1,092 voices from Birmingham’s diverse population. The voices will sound on the hour every hour and last for between five and 25 seconds, sounding very low overnight and fuller sounding during the day, culminating in a large chorus at noon.

The sounds and silences inbetween are part of the artwork, creating a unique experience that unfolds over 24 hours, seven days a week.

Arts organisations, professionals from across the city and key stakeholders were invited to the announcement of the winning artist, which was formally revealed by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Carl Rice, at the launch event at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

This marked the beginning of the next phase of the project – the development and realisation of the winning commission.