Birmingham Airport talks over new China flights

Birmingham Airport is in talks with an airline about restoring direct flights to China.

The airport confirmed it was looking to bring back the route after successful charter services were run to Beijing during 2014 and 2015.

No carrier is named in a brief statement issued by the airport but any step towards bringing back the service will be seen as a welcome boon as many business in the West Midlands continue to enjoy a prosperous trade with China, despite a dip reported last year.

The airport's statement was issued as Manchester Airport prepares to return to Birmingham to host an 'On Tour' event promoting its own services to China, following on from a similar marketing drive here last year.

Birmingham Airport said: "Demand for flights to China from Birmingham is significant, driven mainly by the Midlands' strong trading relationship with China.

"We are in discussions with a carrier to reinstate services in the future following our successful Beijing operations in 2014 and 2015.

"China is an enormous growth market for the UK with many regions increasing trade with Chinese companies - it's therefore surprising that another region should need to come to our city to promote its services."

In May last year, plans for a direct scheduled service from Birmingham Airport to Beijing and Shanghai with Beijing Capital Airlines were scrapped two months before it was due to start.