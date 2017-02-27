How we use Cookies
Birmingham Airport roadworks threaten weeks of disruption

  • Updated
  • By

Works are being carried out as part of £100m overhaul of transport hub

Travellers using Birmingham Airport are set to face weeks of disruption as new roadworks commence.

The work, part of a wider £100 million revamp of the transport hub, are being carried out to develop its passenger drop-off facilities before the peak summer season.

Lane one of Airport Way will be closed until May 19 between the Bird Island Roundabout and the Hermes Roundabout.

From March 13 until April 29, lane one will be closed on Concorde Road between the Hermes Roundabout and the Drop & Go exit.

The footway/cycleway along Airport Way will also be closed as part of the improvements and users will be directed through car park five for the duration of the works (see graphic below).

Birmingham Airport said traffic management along Airport Way and Concorde Road would be monitored throughout to ensure the impact was mitigated.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," a brief statement from the airport added.

In September, Birmingham Airport announced a major renovation programme which includes a replacement for the hold baggage screening system with the latest x-ray technology as well as the new parking.

And in December, Highways England launched a consultation on plans to upgrade junction six of the M42 which serves as the main entry and exit access to the airport.

