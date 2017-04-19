How we use Cookies
Birmingham Airport passes 12m passenger mark

Record numbers pass through terminal which has seen a 14.3 per cent increase over the past 12 months

What it's like to land a plane at Birmingham Airport (BHX)
Birmingham Airport has recorded a new milestone after breaking through the 12 million passenger mark for the first time.

The record was hit on Easter Monday when 12,004,124 passengers were recorded travelling over the last past year.

The climb represents a 14.3 percent increase in passenger numbers year on year over the rolling 12-month period.

The milestone comes less than a year after breaking the 11 million passenger mark in August 2016 and 20 months after passing through the ten million mark in August 2015.

The airport said it had recorded 25 months of consecutive record passenger growth as it continued to attract more airlines, routes and passengers.

Chief executive Paul Kehoe said: "We're proud to have served 12 million people since last April as we continue our journey of growth and I would like to thank of all our passengers, partners and employees for making this happen.

"We will continue to invest in our facilities to improve the customer experience and keep working hard to attract new airlines that offer exciting destinations to enable the Midlands economy to grow and tourists to explore."

Over the last year, the airport has welcomed a number of new airlines, including Jet2, Iberia Express and bmi regional and this summer will welcome FlyOne and the return of British Airways to Birmingham.

The airport is currently investing £100 million into infrastructure projects including replacing the hold baggage screening system with the latest x-ray technology and a new drop off car park - free for 30 minutes - while existing car parks will also be upgraded and a brand new surface car park built.

