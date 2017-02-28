How we use Cookies
Birmingham Airport to launch new Eastern European route

  • Updated
  • By

Fly One will operate new thrice weekly route from Birmingham to Moldova

Birmingham Airport is set to welcome another new carrier and route later this year.

New scheduled airline Fly One will operate three times a week from Birmingham to Chișinău, the capital the Republic of Moldova in Eastern Europe.

From Chișinău, Fly One also flies to Moscow, St Petersburg, Rome, Milan and Parma among other European destinations.

William Pearson, Birmingham Airport's aviation director, said: "We are pleased that Fly One will be launching services in June and delivering a new destination from Birmingham to Moldova.

"We hope that the service will be also welcomed by the friends and relatives market wanting to gain direct access to this part of Eastern Europe as well as those looking for an alternative city break destination."

Nicu Berla, general manager at Fly One, added: "We are honoured to operate our Airbus A319 connecting Birmingham to Chisinau.

"The Republic of Moldova is a wonderful destination, offering many leisure and business opportunities to be explored by those who wish to broaden and grow their experiences."

Fly One was created in September 2015 from private funding and operates a fleet of Airbus aircraft from its base in Chișinău.

