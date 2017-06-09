Birmingham Airport chief executive to step down

Paul Kehoe will step down as chief executive of Birmingham Airport next month

Mr Kehoe, who will leave the post on July 12, has led the airport through a key period of growth since taking over the top job in October 2008.

During his tenure, annual passenger numbers have risen from 9.5 million to 12 million and the airport is currently undergoing a £100 million programme of works aimed at improving speed through security and parking and transport around the airport.

The airport has also expanded its route network and the number of airlines operating from it while key developments he has overseen include a new international pier, extension of the runway and the creation of a single terminal and centralised security area.

More recently, Mr Kehoe, 58, has been increasingly involved in promoting the West Midlands region as chairman of Marketing Birmingham and its successor the West Midlands Growth Company and president of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

Following his departure, he will concentrate more on his regional commitments.

Mr Kehoe said: "It has been a privilege to serve the people of the West Midlands by leading their airport at this exceptional time.

"I planned originally to stay only for five years but the challenge became so exciting that I stayed for another four.

"In every role, there is a natural business cycle and, after delivering significant airline and passenger growth, completing all the major development projects which resulted in a doubling of the profit, generating significant dividends for shareholders and the region, I feel it is time for the next generation to take the business forward."

Airport chairman John Hudson added: "On behalf of the board, I would like to express our grateful thanks to Paul for the tremendous contribution he has made to Birmingham Airport during the last nine years.

"Under his leadership, the airport has built relationships with new carriers, grown passenger numbers to more than 12 million and delivered significant economic value to the region.

"His connections with the local community set Paul apart as a true industry leader. He leaves with our strong support and the highest admiration for his commitment to Birmingham Airport and the West Midlands."