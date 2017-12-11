Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham was roaring with excitement as 91 bear sculptures raised £257,300 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity at The Big Sleuth Auction.

The Big Sleuth, presented by Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity and creative producers Wild in Art, won the hearts and minds of everyone in Bearmingham and beyond last summer.

With over 200 people in the auction room at Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum, and over 7,000 watching online, bear enthusiasts and art collectors bid on their favourite bears with successful bidders taking one home. Among them was an anonymous bidder who placed the highest bid of the night, winning Buzz, by artist Julia Allum and sponsored by University of Birmingham for £9,000.