Hot Topic:

Bellpenny continues deals with EFG acquisition

Wealth management firm adds Black Country financial advisory practice to its stable to launch new independent arm

Wealth management firm Bellpenny has acquired EFG Independent Financial Advisers to form the group’s new independent advice arm.

The new service will be called BIA Financial Planning following the undisclosed deal.

Acquired from EFG Private Bank, EFG was originally formed following the acquisition of Ashby London and Platts Flello.

EFG has offices in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and London and brings 11 professional advisers with more than 800 active clients and in excess of £650 million funds under management.

The deal takes the total of funds under management to more £3.5 billion at Bellpenny whose network of four offices includes a base in Birmingham.

BIA Financial Planning clients will continue to receive their existing services, along with the additional services from being a member of the Bellpenny Group.

Bellpenny's chief executive Nigel Stockton said: "The acquisition of EFG IFA is a fantastic addition to the Bellpenny Group and brings with it a wealth of experience from the highly qualified staff.

"Our new independent advice service is another great example of the added value we are able to provide to clients and the future of the Bellpenny service.

"The EFG acquisition fits into our fewer, larger deals strategy and it’s an exciting start to the year with much more to look forward to."

EFG's executive chairman Peter London added: "I am incredibly proud of the EFG IFA business that we have built over the last six years and we look forward to this continuing and expanding even further with the Bellpenny team.

"Bellpenny thought very hard about the structure of the deal to ensure that everything is set for the BIA business to grow strongly in the coming years."

