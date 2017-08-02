Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup participants follow in the footsteps of Ryder Cup legends at the Belfry.

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline, presents the 5th edition of Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, the famous amateur golf tournament around the world. The global amateur golf competition, where thousands of participants will compete at qualifying events in 100 destinations worldwide, is one of the several international sports organi​s​ations backed by Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other.

The 51st of 100 qualifiers for the global event, which in the first year started with 12 events and 700 players has grown every year since the tournaments inception. Now in the fifth year of staging the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, last year boasted 8,000 players competing globally. The Belfry Golf Resort featured 54 players, all personally-invited guests of Turkish Airlines.

Mason Page, the winner of the individual competition with 39 points, is unable to progress to the Grand Final in Antalya, Turkey, this October and November. Runner-up Jamie Kenny with 36 points will take his place in Antalya. Tim Buttimore was third and Jilly Cosgrove and Ivan Knezovich won the nearest-the-pin prizes. “We would like to offer our congratulations to everyone who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup qualifier in Birmingham such a special day,” said Selim Ozturk General Manager for Turkish Airlines Birmingham. “It was a fantastic tournament day and well done to our Grand Finals representative, Jamie. They still have so much to play for in Antalya but everyone else will be looking forward to coming back again next year.”

All finalists are to enjoy a seven-night stay at the five-star luxury Titanic Deluxe Belek hotel in Antalya, Turkey and will be flown there Business Class from their qualifying destination by Turkish Airlines. The overall winners of the two-round Grand Final at the Titanic Golf Club progress to play in the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open pro-am. The Financial Times, National, and Conte of Florence are offering their substantial support to the hugely-anticipated tournament. Turkish Airlines, launched the World Golf Cup in 2013, featuring 12 qualifying events. After that initial success, there was a rapid expansion to include 100 events worldwide last year.