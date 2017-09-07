Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arcadis has laid down the gauntlet to the city's corporate community after becoming title sponsor of the Business Challenge at this year's Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run.

The design, engineering and management consultancy, which recently moved its Birmingham city centre base to new offices in Cornwall Street, has entered a team in the annual half marathon and says it is "very much in it to win it".

The newly named Arcadis Business Challenge forms part of the 13.1-mile race on Sunday October 15 and offers companies of all sizes the chance to compete for trophies.

Each team needs to be between four and eight people but companies can enter as many as they wish.

Trophies are handed out to the fastest teams in small, medium and large business categories, with the four fastest times posted by each team accumulated to pick the overall winners.

Any company entering 12 or more participants will automatically receive a plaque in the name of its fastest runner, inspiring friendly workplace competitiveness.

Arcadis partner Simon Marks said: "Arcadis is proud to sponsor the Business Challenge because it plays to all our core values.

"Improving quality of life is at the heart of everything we do and that includes encouraging our staff to be active, eat healthily and enjoy life.

"Events like this put Birmingham firmly on the map and could be a great prelude as we look to secure the Commonwealth Games for the city and the wider region in 2022.

"Birmingham is going places and that would really put the cherry on the cake."

The Midlands' biggest half marathon takes place on the same day as the inaugural sold-out Birmingham International Marathon, meaning more people will be running in the city than ever before.

The Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run starts on Jennens Road in the city centre before taking in sights such as Selfridges, Edgbaston stadium, Bournville and Cannon Hill Park.

Companies already signed up for the Arcadis Business Challenge include accountancy practice PKF Cooper Parry, Tata Motors European Technical Centre and financial giants Deloitte and HSBC.

David Hart, communications director for the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run events, added: "We're thrilled that Arcadis, a company committed to encouraging its staff to live active, healthy lifestyles, has come on board as title sponsor of the Business Challenge and we're very much looking forward to working with them in the coming weeks.

"The Arcadis Business Challenge is a great way for colleagues to work as a team, get in shape, raise money for great causes and, of course, bag some silverware."

To enter the Arcadis Business Challenge at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run visit GreatRun.org/BusinessChallenge.

And visit GreatRun.org to enter the race as an individual.