A growing chain of cocktail bars is set to open its latest venue in Birmingham's central business district.

Dirty Martini has agreed a deal to take over the unit at 7 Bennetts Hill which was occupied by steakhouse Viva Brazil until it closed last month, just over a year after opening.

The brand is operated by London-based CG Restaurants & Bars which is now planning a £950,000 overhaul of the venue on the corner of Waterloo Street before opening later this year.

The new venue, insider a Grade II-listed former banking hall, will bring the group's portfolio of bars up to 11, the majority of which are in London, with new venues in Leeds and Manchester also due to open in 2017.

Chief executive Scott Matthews said: "Birmingham city centre is going through a time of exciting development and growth and we are thrilled to be a part of the transformation.

"Birmingham is renowned for its thriving nightlife and we look forward to getting the development of 7 Bennetts Hill under way.

"Our expansion in Cardiff was a huge success and, as a result, we are progressing with our national roll out with confidence."

Ian Clark, senior asset manager with Real Estate Investors which owns the building, added: "The bar will make a fantastic addition to the area, which currently has a great restaurant and bar trade, and we look forward to an ongoing relationship with CG Restaurants& Bars."

It will be in competition with a host of bars and restaurants in neighbouring streets including Cosy Club and Lost and Found, which sit directly opposite the unit, Adams, Purecraft Bar and Kitchen and Bodega Cantina among many others.