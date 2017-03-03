Another blow for Merry Hill with Early Learning Centre to close

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Early Learning Centre is shutting its store at the Merry Hill centre in Dudley - following Sainsbury's and BHS.

The chain of shops, which are aimed at children aged up to eight years old, said the move was part of its wider transformation plans for the business.

Merry Hill owner intu is planning to spend around £110 million revamping and remodelling the popular Black Country retail hub after last year acquiring the 50 per cent of centre it did not own.

Mothercare, which owns Early Learning Centre, will continue to operate a store at Merry Hill.

A statement from the company said: "Early Learning Centre at Merry Hill will close on March 13.

"We will be emailing our customers in the local area to advise of the changes and provide details of the nearest store, Mothercare Dudley, which houses an Early Learning Centre shop.

"We greatly value all our customers in the area and would like to thank them for their continued loyalty and support for Early Learning Centre.

"While we regret the closure of the store, it is part of a larger transformation plan for our business."

Sainsbury's and BHS have also recently closed their stores at Merry Hill.

Rob Pickersgill, marketing manager at intu Merry Hill, said: "We are sorry to hear that Early Learning Centre is closing down and we wish its staff well.

"However, intu Merry Hill is in strong demand and, as such, we want to make sure that we keep bringing the very best retailers into the area.

"As with many centres, the normal lease expiry cycle gives us an opportunity to bring new brands into the centre so that we can keep it fresh and exciting for our customers.

"There's a lot going on here and our plans mean that we have a number of exciting new brands taking their first stores within the centre, including Tag Heuer.

"Existing retailers, such as River Island and Ernest Jones, are also extending and improving their stores."