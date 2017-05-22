Annual Birmingham Post Golf Day 2017 goes with a swing

The annual Birmingham Post Corporate Pairs Challenge in association with Sheridan Maine took place at Blackwell Golf Club last Friday, with many companies from across Birmingham competing for the prestigious trophy.

Despite a rainy start to the day spirits were high and our winners Barrie Viner and Graham Hill were delighted to receive two flights to New York courtesy of United Airlines.

The teams were sporting custom-printed T-shirts thanks to Andy Blair Sports & School Wear and competed for a number of different prizes including the opportunity to play in the Icons of Football 2-17 tournament on Friday, June 23.

For the first time, we worked with Signature Hole Experience which filmed all the players taking shots on the ninth tee, providing great amusement – some were a lot better than others!

Jamie Rodden, managing director of Sheridan Maine, said “We were delighted to be involved with such a great event and to celebrate our second birthday. Despite the weather everyone had a fantastic day and evening.

‘‘To raise £2,980 for Molly Olly’s (a charity which supports children with terminal or life threatening illnesses and their families) was a brilliant and I look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

If you would like to be involved in future Birmingham Post corporate days please register your interest by emailing Andy George at andy.george@trinitymirror.com.

Pictures by Jonathan Hipkiss