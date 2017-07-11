The video will start in 8 Cancel

Popular city centre restaurant Annexe is to close at the end of July.

The French-themed restaurant opened in 2011 in the Grade II-listed Central Hall in Corporation Street.

But the owners of the building are now keen to sell it and have told Annexe it will have to close.

The restaurant is described on its website as "a relaxed venue for those seeking the nostalgic buzz of vintage café-society".

It adds: "Our food is elegant yet unpretentious European cuisine, inspired by the classical flavours and beautiful colours found across the continent."

The venue has a rating of 4.5 on TripAdvisor and was known on the Brum restaurant scene for its special themed events such as Moulin Rouge and for Bastille Day - French Independence Day which this year falls on Friday, July 14.

Manager Maija Atanonsoba told the Birmingham Mail: "The owners of Central Hall want to sell the entire building so we have been told to move out. The restaurant will remain open until Saturday, July 29.

"Our Bastille Day event will go ahead as we planned and we are still taking bookings."

Some food bloggers took to Twitter after finding out the restaurant was closing.

Andy Hare, who writes blog Veggie Foodie, said: "Very sad to read Annexe is closing. The events they do are legendary!"

Annexe is the latest restaurant to close in Birmingham, after the closure of eateries including Lobster Peninsula. Earlier this month Two Cats owner Niki Astley announced his Jewellery Quarter restaurant is closing at the end of September due to "volatile trade".