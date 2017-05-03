How we use Cookies
Allegis Global Solutions creates 100 new jobs in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

Recruitment agency expands network of offices with new base in city's Alpha Tower

Recruitment agency and employment services provider Allegis Global Solutions is creating 100 new jobs in Birmingham by opening a new office in the city centre.

The London-based agency will launch in the Alpha Works co-working space in Alpha Tower, becoming one of the first companies to operate from the new facility.

The range of new positions will include recruitment sourcing specialists, administrators, managers and recruitment co-ordinators.

AGS said it was opening in Birmingham due to the city's business credentials, talented workforce and growth potential.

Phil Cooper, vice-president of operations for the EMEA region, said: "Birmingham was the obvious choice for us as we wanted to establish ourselves in a city with a highly educated and diverse demographic.

"This access to an incredible amount of high-quality candidates lends us the scalability we need as we grow.

"As a fast-expanding global company with more than 30 offices around the world, we wanted to make sure we positioned ourselves in a city with globally minded, ambitious and linguistically diverse professionals.

"We're excited about the opportunity to grow here in Birmingham."

Nicola Hewitt, commercial director of inward investment agency Business Birmingham, added: "Allegis Global Solutions is the latest in a string of high-profile, international companies investing in Birmingham.

"The region's growing talent pool and vibrant demographic continues to serve as a major draw for competitive businesses with an ambitious vision for growth.

"This is a clear example of how Birmingham's global outlook, its diversity and understanding of the international market, are all making the city an obvious choice for major organisations worldwide."

