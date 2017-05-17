7 more reasons why the Birmingham Post Business Awards are the biggest event in this calendar

RP Technologies, Weightmans and Top Banana were among the winners of last year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards.

Their entires proved to judges that they truly deserved the top honour in each of their categories along with Crofts & Assinder, Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer and Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

Year in and year out the Birmingham Post Business Awards attracts the cream of the crop when it comes to local businesses.

From new businesses, to companies that have made a lasting impression on the city, and others that have impressed through their charity work – the selection is always vast.

Here we look at the six other category winners from 2016 – along with the prestigious headline award, Company of the Year.

Entries are now open for the 13 categories at this year’s awards which are taking place on Wednesday 18 October 2017 – with nominations closing on Friday July 21.

Company of the Year

BPBA 2016 Company of the year Winner - The Belfry Hotel and Resort with Sponsor Les Ratcliffe (Jaguar Landrover)

Highly regarded as the ‘blue ribbon’ of accolades at the awards, the Company of the Year award recognises a lifetime of achievement.

Last year, the award was presented to The Belfry Hotel & Resort.

The multi-award winning hotel was praised for its long-standing presence in Sutton Coldfield and its drive to contantly build on its services.

The category sponsors whittled the entrants down to four, instead of three, due to the huge wealth of talent.

Hydraforce, Access Bookings Limited and Inspired Thinking Group made the shortlist.

Small Business of the Year

BPBA 2016 Small Business of the Year - RP Technologies Ltd with Sponsor Mark Eden (Jerroms)

Celebrating businesses with an employee number of 75 or less, this category saw commercial coffee machine manufacturer, Francino, and change business Curium Solutions Ltd., shortlisted.

But RP Technologies, a leading manufacturer in aluminium soft tooling and injection moulded components, won the award due to their ability to achieve great things with a small workforce.

New Business of the Year

BPBA 2016 New Business of the Year award Winner - Colmore Tang Construction

For this category judges look at business plans, achievements to date and the potential growth of a business. Last year award-winning construction company, Colmore Tang Construction, which was established in 2013, were crowned winner.

Website design company, Eastside Co., and Spring House Association, which provides accommodation and support for homeless people, made the shortlist.

Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Behind every successful business is a person guiding and nurturing.

This category celebrates these entrepreneurs and last year it was Simon Ward, CEO of the Inspired thinking group Ltd, who won the accolade.

He was commended for his passion for driving innovation and creating unparalleled customer service.

Tim Emrich, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of UK Power Reserve and Founder and Director of The Strings Club Ltd, Amy Cunningham, were shortlisted

Sales & Marketing Award

BPBA 2016 Sales & Marketing Award Winner - Connect Group with Sponsors Richard Thompson and Janine Edwards

A clear, structured and professional sales and marketing strategy is key to achieving growth for the company.

This award looks at a company’s ability to find solutions.

Last year there were four finalists, including The Belfry Hotel and Resort, Edgbaston Boutique Hotel and Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.

But it was specialist distributor Connect Group PLC which went home with the winner, after being highly praised for their innovative marketing schemes.

Excellence in Science & Technology Award

BPBA 2016 Excellence in Science & Technology Award Winner - Cooksongold Pictured l-r sponsor Douglas Dawson (Liberty House) and Richard Oldroyd

One of the most challenging categories, this award rewards businesses for the quality of its products, dedication to sales performance and commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Specialist distributor Connect Group and Universal Pay Gateway (UPG) plc., made the shortlist, but the winner was Cooksongold – the UK’s largest shop for jewellery makers with access to 17,000 products including silver, gold, palladium and platinum.

Retail Business of the Year

BPBA 2016 Retail Business of the Year Winner - Harvey Nichols with sponsor Shez Cheema from PMGC

A competitive industry and Birmingham’s retail sector, being heavily populated with some of the best and brightest stores, made it tough to judge.

Luxury department store Harvey Nichols, which stocks high-end brands including Gucci, Chanel, Tom Ford and Valentino, were hailed the winners after being shortlisted with Hitari Trade Ltd, an online retailer of household gadgets, appliances and accessories, and iconic department store Selfridges Birmingham.

BPBA 2016 at the ICC - Turkish Airlines table

How to enter BPBA 2017

It is easy to enter this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards, just head to the website here click on nominate to register your details and get access to your application forms.

The other categories are Excellence in Manufacturing; Professional Services; Creative Communications & Digital Business of the Year; Export Award; Contribution to the Community and Not-for-Profit.

Nominations for the awards are open until Friday 21 July.