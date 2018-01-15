Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The successful city charity LoveBrum has been given one of its biggest donations in its almost three-year history by the Birmingham Publicity Association this month.

The £6,500 gift was made at the Magical Christmas event, sponsored by Elonex Outdoor Media, at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, which was attended by more than 220 guests at its popular annual lunch.

This year’s donations go towards 400 ‘Bags for Brummies’ which will be filled with essentials for the city’s homeless community.

In addition, the money will help support local charitable projects, including some of this year’s causes that didn’t win the monthly funding but will now be able to benefit from a donation from LoveBrum.

The BPA has for the last 12 months been busy changing its calendar of events to reflect the networking nature of the organisation, and what its members have been asking for, including the Speaker event with Marketing Birmingham, the Summer Carnival with street food in Digbeth, and the Midlands Media Mingles at trendy bars in the city centre.

Caroline Chell, chair of the BPA, handed over the cheque to LoveBrum, and praised the incredible work they do.

“We are so proud to be able to give such a great amount to a charity that makes such a positive difference within a city.”

For more details, visit www.thisistheBPA.co.uk and www.lovebrum.org.uk